Concerns over dominance of superpower yards 'shared by a lot of Irish trainers'

Vauban (green cap) is once again left chasing State Man's tail as Paul Townend goes for home on the winner
State Man leads home another 1-2 for Willie Mullins at the Punchestown festival last monthCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Chief executive of the Irish Racecourse Trainer's Association (IRTA) Ryan McElligott has echoed the sentiments of Eoin Griffin after the Kilkenny-based trainer penned a column in Thursday's Racing Post voicing concerns about the "near collapse of mid-sized trainers", and McElligott has noted that such concerns "would be shared by a lot of the membership".

Griffin lamented how superpower trainers are dominating the sport, referencing how influential owners are almost exclusively entrusting their horses with a small pool of trainers which allow prestigious handicaps and festivals to lose their appeal and allure. 

Griffin used the manner in which last month's Punchestown festival was plundered by champion trainer Willie Mullins as a prime example, and McElligott notes the trainer's feelings are undoubtedly shared by other members of the IRTA.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 17:00, 11 May 2023
