Concerns over dominance of superpower yards 'shared by a lot of Irish trainers'

Chief executive of the Irish Racecourse Trainer's Association (IRTA) Ryan McElligott has echoed the sentiments of Eoin Griffin after the Kilkenny-based trainer voicing concerns about the "near collapse of mid-sized trainers", and McElligott has noted that such concerns "would be shared by a lot of the membership".

Griffin lamented how superpower trainers are dominating the sport, referencing how influential owners are almost exclusively entrusting their horses with a small pool of trainers which allow prestigious handicaps and festivals to lose their appeal and allure.

Griffin used the manner in which last month's Punchestown festival was plundered by champion trainer Willie Mullins as a prime example, and McElligott notes the trainer's feelings are undoubtedly shared by other members of the IRTA.