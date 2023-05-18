Competition authority moves to compel Irish Bookmakers Association to disclose potentially privileged material for investigation

The Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) has insisted it operates within "all legal and regulatory requirements" after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on Wednesday sought High Court orders against it as part of a criminal investigation into alleged anti-competitive activity.

While no details have been disclosed, the CCPC wants the IBA and its chair Sharon Byrne to disclose potentially privileged material to assist in its probe.

The CCPC would not reveal whether the investigation pertains to some or all IBA members, but it is believed that it does not relate specifically to Byrne or the IBA. It has stated that the application is procedural.

“The case relates to a statutory process initiated by the CCPC under section 33 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2014. This is a procedural matter related to a criminal investigation under our competition law powers,” a CCPC spokesperson told the Racing Post. The relevant act allows the CCPC to compel potentially privileged material to be confidentially disclosed to it.

In a statement issued to the Racing Post, the IBA said: “The Irish Bookmakers Association operates in accordance with all legal and regulatory requirements, and we will fully co-operate with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on this matter. As it is an ongoing matter, we cannot provide additional information or further comment at this time."

It added: "Our association remains deeply committed to safeguarding the best interests of consumers who enjoy having a bet, while protecting individuals who may be susceptible to problem gambling.”

A court date has been scheduled for Thursday, May 25.

