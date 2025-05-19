Field Of Gold seeks Classic redemption with Colin Keane on board as Juddmonte launch all-out assault on Irish Guineas weekend

Juddmonte will be leaving nothing to chance in their search for a first Classic victory of the season after two near-misses, with Field Of Gold heading a three-strong assault on the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and the unbeaten Swelter carrying their hopes 24 hours later in the 1,000.

After going down by a rapidly diminishing half length to Ruling Court at Newmarket, Field Of Gold will be partnered by Colin Keane on his recovery mission, while Oisin Murphy – who landed the Lockinge for Juddmonte aboard Lead Artist on Saturday – will be reunited with the unbeaten Cosmic Year. The Andrew Balding-trained Windlord , runner-up in the Sandown Classic Trial, completes the team.

Having tried to keep a clutch of extremely talented three-year-old milers apart in the first weeks of the season – Greenham winner Jonquil went to France, only to be beaten a head by Henri Matisse – the operation will be three-handed in the Curragh Classic, with general manager Barry Mahon keen to establish which horses should be aimed where at Royal Ascot and beyond.

Barry Mahon (centre) with Thady and John Gosden at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's going to make the picture a lot clearer, and it's obviously a knock-on of not winning the 2,000 Guineas in Newmarket with Field Of Gold," he said.

"Windlord started out with a Derby preparation and the jockey and trainer felt he didn't stay, so he's back at a mile. With Cosmic Year, in fairness this was always his intended target. It's a lovely problem to have with them and it's going to answer a lot of questions about who goes to the St James's Palace, who goes somewhere else like the Prix Jean Prat."

Such is the range of possibilities and the strength in depth at Juddmonte that Jonquil has been entered in the July Cup over six furlongs.

Field Of Gold winning the Craven Stakes in April Credit: Edward Whitaker

Field Of Gold is trading at a best-priced 8-11 to atone for his reverse on the Rowley Mile under Kieran Shoemark, and Mahon reports that John and Thady Gosden have been pleased with how the son of Kingman has maintained his form since Newmarket.

"They've been very happy with him," said Mahon. "He won't have done a huge amount, just a little bit on Saturday and he went well. He's pretty laid-back with a good constitution so he takes everything in his stride.

"That makes it a little bit easier to have what is a relatively quick turnaround in three weeks when you're competing at that level. He eats well and relaxes well so they're happy with him."

Cosmic Year steps up to Group 1 company in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas Credit: john grossick

Cosmic Year has been talked about as a potential Group 1 performer ever since winning his maiden at Sandown last September and Mahon said of the Harry Charlton-trained unbeaten son of Kingman: "Cosmic Year did a little bit on Saturday as well and everything went well. This has been the plan with him and I think there's a bit of rain forecast during the week which will be no harm to him.

"He's an unbeaten stakes winner but whether that’s his level or whether he's up to a Group 1, we'll find out more about on Saturday."

Mahon added: “Windlord is running on his own merits. He’s shown a good level of form, and was just beaten in behind two Group 1 winners at the Curragh last year in Hotazhell and Tennessee Stud. He went forward at Sandown last time and he'll probably go forward again, which will help as well, so we’ll learn a little bit more about him."

Swelter took her record to 2-2 with a decisive Group 3 win at Leopardstown in March Credit: Patrick McCann

Mahon is no less excited about stepping up Leopardstown trial winner Swelter to Group 1 level in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, while confirming that Red Letter will not take her chance.

"Swelter was always going there and Red Letter is going to step up in trip now. She'll probably go for the Blue Wind in Naas in June," said Mahon. "We're looking forward to her [Swelter]. She looked really good in her maiden at two and then had a little setback and we didn't get back to the track.

"She had a good winter here back at the farm and looked very impressive winning our Guineas trial in Leopardstown, beating some very good yardsticks.

"Seven furlongs was probably a bit sharp for her, so we're really excited to see her over a Curragh mile. She's training well, Dermot [Weld] is very happy with her and Chris Hayes will ride."

Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40 Curragh, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 8-11 Field Of Gold, 4 Cosmic Year, 5 Twain, 6 Officer, Ruling Court, 8 Hotazhell, 12 Currawood, Henri Matisse, Scorthy Champ, 14 bar

Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (3.40 Curragh, Sunday)

Sky Bet: 2 Lake Victoria, 7-2 Swelter, 9-2 Flight, 5 Red Letter, 7 Simmering, 10 Desert Flower, 12 Cercene, Exactly, 16 Ballet Slippers, Dreamy, January, 20 bar

