Cheltenham Festival off the agenda for Spillane's Tower but Jimmy Mangan dreaming big with exciting stable star

Jimmy Mangan is confident Spillane's Tower can hold his own in deeper waters after providing the trainer with his first Graded winner in more than a decade last weekend.

Mangan last secured Graded honours in 2013 when Noras Fancy won a Grade 2 mares' novice hurdle at Thurles and Sunday's victory at Punchestown came 11 years on from that success.

The Mallow-based trainer is perhaps best known for his handling of Monty's Pass , who won the 2002 Kerry National prior to recording a memorable triumph in the Grand National at Aintree the following year under Barry Geraghty when landing a significant gamble in the process. Mangan also saddled Conna Castle to Grade 1 glory in the Powers Gold Cup in 2008 and Whinstone Boy to land the Thyestes Chase in 2010.

Mangan's new star Spillane's Tower has the ability to scale greater heights, a notion he confirmed when reeling in the Willie Mullins-trained Blood Destiny on Sunday before going on to win by a cosy two lengths under Mark Walsh.

Mangan said: "He was impressive at Punchestown. Maybe Willie's horse didn't have the same experience over fences as we did, but I loved the way our horse finished out the race. I was confident the distance would suit him as he was always staying on in his races over shorter.

"Mark said he seems to go a bit flat early on in his races for some unknown reason, because he's not short of gears, but he picks up at the right time."

Monty's Pass: Grand National winner for Jimmy Mangan in 2003 Credit: John Grossick Racing

Owned by JP McManus, Spillane's Tower won one of his four starts over hurdles last season, but Mangan was always confident fences would bring out the best in him.

He said: "I always thought he'd be a better chaser than a hurdler as he's an incredible jumper. From the minute he came to the yard, we were stone mad about him.

"It's great to win a race like that. I'm in the business of selling horses after their point-to-points. Unless you have the owners that will keep them then you don't have them and that's it. I'm delighted and very glad to have this horse and I must say a huge thanks to the McManus team.

"He's a big horse and he's definitely going to get better with age and experience. At the right distance, I think he would hold his own at a higher level. Cheltenham is not on the agenda, so we'll see what Frank [Berry, racing manager to McManus] and JP want to do with him next."

Read more . . .

Spillane's Tower puts Grand National-winning trainer Jimmy Mangan back in the big time by beating 2-5 Blood Destiny

Iroko 'back in work' and given Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries after making quicker recovery than expected

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.