Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share unlikely to appear again this season as connections plan hurdles campaign

Last year's Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share is unlikely to run again this season, according to JP McManus's racing manager Frank Berry.

He said the six-year-old would now resume schooling in preparation for a novice hurdling campaign next season.

The John and Thomas Kiely-trained gelding won all five bumper starts last season, including twice at Grade 1 level, and was ante-post favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the start of the campaign.

A setback in November ruled him out of a maiden hurdle before Christmas and when he did make a belated reappearance, it was in a Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival – the same race he won 12 months earlier.

He was 8-11 to become the first back-to-back winner of the race but faded into sixth behind impressive winner Jeroboam Machin.

"I'd say he's more than likely going to wait for next season now," Berry said. "He's fine and well in himself, so he'll go back schooling over hurdles again shortly.

"I'm not sure whether he qualifies to run in the bumper at Punchestown, maybe he does, but either way I'd say he won't run there and we'll wait for next season now."

A Dream To Share was given a typically confident ride by John Gleeson at Leopardstown and travelled nicely to the home turn, but the turbo boost shown last season was not there up the home straight and Berry thought the ground may have been a factor.

A Dream To Share: winner of five of his six starts Credit: Caroline Norris

Berry said: "We went to Leopardstown expecting a big run and John was very happy with him, he thought he'd run a big race. He didn't run badly, but fitness may just have caught him out on that ground. It was quite sticky on the day. However, he's come out of the race fine and John is happy, so he'll go back schooling soon with a view to next term."

The form of A Dream To Share's victory in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham could hardly be working out better, with 19 of the 20 horses he beat having won since. The only exception is Chosen Witness, who finished 19th.

Runner-up Fact To File has made a sensational start to his chasing career and is favourite for both the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and the Turners Novices' Chase at next month's festival, while the third, Captain Teague, is also a Grade 1 winner after landing the Challow at Newbury.

Read more:

'I'm feeling good' - Hewick rider Jordan Gainford set to return to action in nick of time before Cheltenham Gold Cup

'All roads lead to Cheltenham' - festival winner Ferny Hollow set to race for first time since 2021

Inthepocket back in training and might make surprise appearance at the Cheltenham Festival

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!