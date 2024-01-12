Can the horse who last ran five years ago make a winning reappearance at Fairyhouse on Saturday?

The last time Party Playboy came out to play in public, Conflated won a maiden hurdle on the same card and Appreciate It finished third on his debut in the concluding bumper. Yes, it was that long ago.

It was November 2019 at Fairyhouse, before our world was turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Party Playboy won a rated novice hurdle under Mikey Fogarty, who retired from race-riding a few years ago.

However, 1,505 days later Party Playboy is back in action and bidding to defy a humongous absence in the 3m handicap hurdle (1.22) at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The last time Party Playboy ran he was five, now he is ten. Multiple Irish Grand National-winning trainer Dermot McLoughlin is his new trainer, the horse having previously been in the care of Tony Mullins, and he has just one wish for his reappearance.

He said: "I've had him a few months and he seems like a nice horse but he obviously hasn't run in a very long time, so the main objective will be to get him home safe and sound.

"I'm not entirely sure what his problems were over the years, I think he had a few leg issues, but it's great to get him back to the track and hopefully he can run a nice race. We'll see how he gets on and take it from there. But, as I said, the main thing is that he comes back sound."

Party Playboy is owned by Paddy Kehoe, who enjoyed tremendous success with the Prix du Cadran winner Princess Zoe. Party Playboy will face nine rivals with the Pat Fahy-trained Price Palace and Mint Boy from the Gavin Cromwell yard introduced as the early 7-2 joint-favourites with bet365. The long-time absent Party Playboy was 10-1 with that firm in their first show.

It could be a big afternoon for local trainer McLoughlin at Fairyhouse as he runs Joya Del Mar in the 2m mares' maiden hurdle (12.47) in the familiar pink silks of the Conway family, best known for the exploits of 2008 Welsh National winner Notre Pere.

