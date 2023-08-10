Call for nominations for Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards before Monday closing date

One of last year's winners has emphasised the importance of submitting nominations for the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, which are scheduled to close at 5pm on Monday.

The awards have been sponsored by Godolphin since 2015 and acknowledge the skills and work of those in the thoroughbred breeding and racing industry. Along with trophies, there is €62,000 worth of prize-money on offer.

Sinead O'Sullivan won the Travelling Head Lass award in 2022 after more than a decade working in the same capacity for the John Murphy stable and spoke of the pride her family felt following her achievement.

She said: "John and Carolyn nominated me along with two of my colleagues. I couldn’t believe it, it was a massive honour. It’s a bit of a personal achievement as other people are recognising the work that’s being done. You’re still going to do the work but it's a big boost to your confidence.

John Murphy: nominated one of last year's winners Sinead O'Sullivan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Even for my parents, it was lovely. At the time, my dad was working in our local town and people were coming up and congratulating him. Personally, that’s a massive thing and he was so proud of it. It’s not all about the money, it’s little things like your parents being proud and people recognising the work."

O'Sullivan, who was also nominated in 2018, added: "Sandra Hughes is brilliant at promoting it but we just need more people to nominate. People are slow to nominate as they think it’s a massive ordeal but it only takes two minutes on the computer and it means a lot to people. There are a lot of people in the industry not getting recognised so people need to nominate them.

"It was a lovely night up in Kildare. John and Carolyn came up and it was really nice. That week, cameras came down to the yard and there was a bit of buzz and excitement around and everyone in the yard got a kick out of it as well."

The awards will take place in the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, County Kildare on Monday, October 16. Nominations can be submitted at www.itiea.org .

"I've nominated some of my colleagues but also someone from another yard," added O'Sullivan. "It can be anyone you know in racing, not just from your own workplace. You can be nominated loads of times so it doesn’t matter if they are also getting put forward by their boss or someone else.

"The first year I was nominated, the trainer Michael Mulvany nominated me even though I was working in John’s so anyone can see the work you’re doing."

