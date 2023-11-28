Brilliant Ballymore winner Impaire Et Passe set for Fairyhouse clash with Teahupoo in Hatton's Grace
Twenty-four hours after seeing Constitution Hill strut his stuff at Newcastle, we will get a glimpse of his biggest danger in the 2024 Champion Hurdle according to the market as Willie Mullins has confirmed the unbeaten Impaire Et Passe is bang on course for the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.
The brilliant Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner of last season, who is 4-6 with Paddy Power to make a winning reappearance, will also be joined by his Grade 1-winning stable companion Ashroe Diamond as seven horses stood their ground for the Grade 1 at the five-day stage.
Impaire Et Passe is 4-1 with sponsors Unibet for the Champion Hurdle and, after State Man made a flawless return to action in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday, the baton will be handed over to his younger stablemate to try and frighten the Constitution Hill camp further.
Published on 28 November 2023inIreland
Last updated 18:30, 28 November 2023
- 'He was extraordinary and we might even bring him back to two miles' - Willie Mullins considers dropping Gaelic Warrior in trip
- 'I knew we were in trouble straight away' - Emmet Mullins star Slate Lane suffers career-ending injury
- Champion Hurdle hope Impaire Et Passe features in Hatton's Grace confirmations - who else could run at Fairyhouse this weekend?
- Punchestown boss happy with weekend figures for inaugural festival and 'delighted it's going in the right direction'
- Gavin Cromwell eyeing Christmas Grade 1 and return to left-handed track with Flooring Porter
