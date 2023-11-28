Brilliant Ballymore winner Impaire Et Passe set for Fairyhouse clash with Teahupoo in Hatton's Grace

Twenty-four hours after seeing Constitution Hill strut his stuff at Newcastle, we will get a glimpse of his biggest danger in the 2024 Champion Hurdle according to the market as Willie Mullins has confirmed the unbeaten Impaire Et Passe is bang on course for the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

The brilliant Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner of last season, who is 4-6 with Paddy Power to make a winning reappearance, will also be joined by his Grade 1-winning stable companion Ashroe Diamond as seven horses stood their ground for the Grade 1 at the five-day stage.

Impaire Et Passe is 4-1 with sponsors Unibet for the Champion Hurdle and, after State Man made a flawless return to action in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday, the baton will be handed over to his younger stablemate to try and frighten the Constitution Hill camp further.