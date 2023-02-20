Brandy Love set for return in new colours at Punchestown on Wednesday after a 311-day absence

, a 4-1 chance for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham next month, will make her reappearance at Punchestown on Wednesday in the Grade 3 Racing TV Quevega Mares' Hurdle () after 311 days off the track.

The seven-year-old has to give weight to her rivals before going on to the festival, where she could face the likes of star mares Honeysuckle, Epatante, Marie's Rock and Love Envoi.

Paul Townend will ride the daughter of Jet Away, who will sport new colours as she has transferred ownership recently from Claudio Michael Grech to Mrs J Donnelly.

Brandy Love was last seen winning a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse last April over two and a half miles and faces a tough task on her return. She has to give 9lb away to Queens Brook and Alfie Rose and 12lb to the rest of the field, which includes the likes of Anna Bunina and Rebel Ivy.

This is only her fourth start over hurdles and she has shown a tendency to jump markedly to her left in her previous starts, and makes her return at a right-handed Punchestown.

The Donnelly family have been a formidable force in the ownership ranks in recent years, having had the likes of dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo and four-time Cheltenham Festival runner-up Melon racing in their silks.

They have a powerful team heading into Cheltenham with the likes of recent Ascot Chase winner Shishkin, State Man, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Ramillies along with their latest acquisition Brandy Love.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Queen Brook is also set to line up under Jordan Gainford and boasts some strong form at the track, including when second to Burning Victory in this race last year. She also was impressive in winning a listed contest at Punchestown back in November.

She will be hoping to take in this race before attempting to go one better than her second placed finish in the Mares' Hurdle last year at Cheltenham.

Last season’s Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Anna Bunina is set to line up for John McConnell and Simon Torrens after she got back on track when fourth in the Liffey handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out.

Rebel Ivy for James Motherway was also declared and will be ridden by Denis O’Regan. She put in a career-best on her penultimate start when winning a listed mares hurdle at Limerick, with Queens Brook well beaten back in third that day.

Kieren Buckley retains the ride on Declan Queally's My Design after she finished third in the Galmoy Hurdle last time out, while Kevin Sexton will partner Queally's other runner Robyndeglory. Stuart Crawford also sends Ailie Rose from his Antrim stable, with JJ Slevin set to take the mount.

Quevega Mares' Hurdle final field

Brandy Love Paul Townend

Ailie Rose JJ Slevin

Queens Brook Jordan Gainford

Anna Bunina Simon Torrens

My Design Kieren Buckley

Rebel Ivy Denis O'Regan

Robyndeglory Kevin Sexton

