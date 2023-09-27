Racing Post logo
Big weekend for Ballydoyle as Aidan O'Brien prepares to unleash star juveniles at Newmarket 24 hours before Arc

River Tiber: wins the Coventry under Ryan Moore
River Tiber: favourite for the Middle Park at Newmarket on Saturday, a race Aidan O'Brien has won seven timesCredit: Tom Dulat

Aidan O'Brien has supplemented Continuous at a cost of €120,000 for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but 24 hours before that the master trainer will unleash two of his most exciting juveniles at Newmarket when River Tiber and Capulet bid to enhance his remarkable records in the Juddmonte-sponsored Middle Park and Royal Lodge Stakes.

The Ballydoyle juveniles have been a revelation this season, so much so that O'Brien is responsible for the top four in the market for next year's Qipco 2.000 Guineas and Derby, and the trainer is convinced we will see a different River Tiber in the Middle Park to the one who finished third to Vandeek in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month.

The Coventry Stakes winner is the general 10-1 third favourite for the 2024 2,000 Guineas, behind stablemates City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow, despite losing his unbeaten record at Deauville, but that was not the real River Tiber according to O'Brien as he had a hold-up in the lead-up to the Morny which forced him to miss a week of work.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
