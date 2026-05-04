'Big improvement' to come from Epsom possible Precise with 1,000 Guineas winner True Love to remain at a mile

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Aidan O'Brien is keeping his options open with Precise after she finished seventh on her return in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, with a possible tilt at the Oaks next month in the mix.

Precise proved herself the best two-year-old filly around last season, landing the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on her third start before reeling off two impressive Group 1 victories in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh and in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

She was the long-time ante-post favourite for the 1,000 Guineas but suffered a minor setback in March due to a temperature. However, she still made it to Newmarket, going off a 9-5 favourite and finished seventh under Ryan Moore, beaten five lengths by stablemate True Love under Wayne Lordan.

O'Brien was satisfied with the run and had previously mooted she could take in both the 1,000 Guineas and the Oaks. That could still be a possibility with her a 16-1 chance for the Epsom Classic on June 5, but the picture could be clearer later this week after Amelia Earhart runs in the Cheshire Oaks on Wednesday.

"Precise ran lovely," said O'Brien on Monday. "Ryan said where he ended up, his bunch were further back than the other bunch and he had to move earlier than he wanted. She just got a little bit tired. You'd be very happy with the run and I'd say the next day will be a big improvement.

"She or True Love could go to the Curragh, it's possible, they can do all them things now. The Oaks is possible too for Precise. That would have been in our heads originally that she could go to the Guineas and then Oaks. We'll see what happens at Chester this week, too."

True Love has a choice of races over a mile Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The mile was always the big question mark for True Love given how much pace she showed over six furlongs last season. However, with the benefit of a run under her belt at Leopardstown last month, she banished any stamina doubts to run out a decisive winner by a length and three-quarters.

O'Brien said: "I'd imagine we'll stick to a mile with True Love and there's a lot of races for those mile fillies. It's great that she showed she could do it over a mile, we couldn't have been happier with her."

Read more . . .

True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender

Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas as 'monster' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan

Never say never as True Love earns a first for her sire in 1,000 Guineas

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