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Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
Ryan Moore has decided to stick with Benvenuto Cellini in Sunday's Irish Derby rematch against stablemate Christmas Day, with eight runners declared for the Curragh showpiece.
Derby winner Christmas Day powered through the mud to spring a shock at Epsom and will again be partnered with Ronan Whelan. The son of Camelot will bid to become Aidan O'Brien's second horse to complete the British and Irish double in as many years after Lambourn completed the feat last year.
However, his stablemate Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite before being controversially declared a non-runner at Epsom and he is once again the mount of Ballydoyle's stable jockey Moore.
The stable will also run Pierre Bonnard and Action, who were seventh and 12th at Epsom respectively. Wayne Lordan will be on Pierre Bonnard, while Declan McDonogh takes the ride on Action.
- 'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
James J Braddock got to within five and a quarter lengths of Christmas Day when third in the Derby and will bid to close the gap this time under Dylan Browne McMonagle, while the Gallinule Stakes third Shaihaan will line up for Donnacha O'Brien and be partnered by Tom Marquand.
Raaheeb will run for the first time since making a smart impression in Sandown's Classic Trial in April having suffered a setback afterwards. The Shadwell colt is a brother to the Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum and, with Jim Crowley still on the sidelines, Owen Burrows's runner will be reunited with his Sandown jockey Rossa Ryan.
The other British runner is Richard Hannon's Bunyola Bay, who already boasts winning Irish form having landed a valuable Gowran contest at the beginning of the month. The dual winner will be partnered by Sean Levey.
Irish Derby runners and riders
Action Declan McDonogh
Benvenuto Cellini Ryan Moore
Bunyola Bay Sean Levey
Christmas Day Ronan Whelan
James J Braddock Dylan Browne McMonagle
Pierre Bonnard Wayne Lordan
Raaheeb Rossa Ryan
Shaihaan Tom Marquand
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.35 Curragh, Sunday)
Paddy Power: 13-8 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Raaheeb, 7-2 Christmas Day, 6 James J Braddock, 12 Pierre Bonnard, 33 Action, 40 Bunyola Bay, 66 Shaihaan
Read more:
'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
Constitution River new Coral-Eclipse favourite in latest twist to topsy-turvy ante-post market
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