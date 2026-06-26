Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby

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Ryan Moore has decided to stick with Benvenuto Cellini in Sunday's Irish Derby rematch against stablemate Christmas Day, with eight runners declared for the Curragh showpiece.

Derby winner Christmas Day powered through the mud to spring a shock at Epsom and will again be partnered with Ronan Whelan. The son of Camelot will bid to become Aidan O'Brien's second horse to complete the British and Irish double in as many years after Lambourn completed the feat last year.

However, his stablemate Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite before being controversially declared a non-runner at Epsom and he is once again the mount of Ballydoyle's stable jockey Moore.

The stable will also run Pierre Bonnard and Action , who were seventh and 12th at Epsom respectively. Wayne Lordan will be on Pierre Bonnard, while Declan McDonogh takes the ride on Action.

James J Braddock got to within five and a quarter lengths of Christmas Day when third in the Derby and will bid to close the gap this time under Dylan Browne McMonagle, while the Gallinule Stakes third Shaihaan will line up for Donnacha O'Brien and be partnered by Tom Marquand.

Raaheeb will run for the first time since making a smart impression in Sandown's Classic Trial in April having suffered a setback afterwards. The Shadwell colt is a brother to the Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum and, with Jim Crowley still on the sidelines, Owen Burrows's runner will be reunited with his Sandown jockey Rossa Ryan.

The other British runner is Richard Hannon's Bunyola Bay , who already boasts winning Irish form having landed a valuable Gowran contest at the beginning of the month. The dual winner will be partnered by Sean Levey.

Irish Derby runners and riders

Action Declan McDonogh

Benvenuto Cellini Ryan Moore

Bunyola Bay Sean Levey

Christmas Day Ronan Whelan

James J Braddock Dylan Browne McMonagle

Pierre Bonnard Wayne Lordan

Raaheeb Rossa Ryan

Shaihaan Tom Marquand

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.35 Curragh, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 13-8 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Raaheeb, 7-2 Christmas Day, 6 James J Braddock, 12 Pierre Bonnard, 33 Action, 40 Bunyola Bay, 66 Shaihaan

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