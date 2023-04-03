Bellewstown's lost Saturday card rescheduled for Thursday afternoon

The Flat card lost to waterlogging at Bellewstown on Saturday has been rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Horse Racing Ireland confirmed the move on Monday, with fresh declarations to be made by 10am on Tuesday morning.

Conditions at the County Meath track remain testing, officially being given as heavy. The course has been described by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board as fit for racing, although there is between 5-10mm of rainfall forecast to fall in the area on Wednesday before a clearer forecast again for Thursday.

The going at Clonmel, where a jumps card is scheduled for Thursday, is also described as heavy. An IHRB update noted there had been 9mm of rainfall since the entry stage and the Tipperary venue could also see a further 5-10mm on Wednesday.

A decision has already been taken to omit the last two fences in the back straight due to conditions on that segment of the track.

