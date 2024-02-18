Banbridge camp praying rain doesn't scupper his 'big chance' in Ryanair after major weekend form boost
The Ryanair Chase claims of Banbridge were made crystal clear on Saturday when Pic D'Orhy, the horse he conquered at Kempton last month, landed the Ascot Chase and Joseph O'Brien is champing at the bit to let him take his chance at this year's Cheltenham Festival.
Banbridge went into last year's festival as second favourite behind the ill-fated Mighty Potter for the Turners Novices' Chase, but a deluge of rain arrived 24 hours before the race and turned the ground soft so he was declared a late non-runner.
That is the worry for ante-post punters once again, as O'Brien remains adamant the horse does not want deep ground and he will be monitoring conditions closely as the race draws nearer.
Published on 18 February 2024
Last updated 18:39, 18 February 2024
