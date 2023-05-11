Arc and Sky Sports Racing announce intent to partner with five rebel Irish tracks

The prospect of Irish action returning to Sky Sports Racing next year moved a step closer on Thursday when Arena Racing Company (Arc) signalled its intent to enter discussions with the five rebel tracks who make up United Irish Racecourses (UIR).

Arc and Sky Sports Racing will now seek to seal a partnership with UIR, which is made up of Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo and Thurles, after they rejected a €47 million-a-year media rights deal, which the 21 other racecourses approved.

A statement from Arc said: "Arena Racing Company and Sky Sports Racing are delighted that the opportunity to develop a partnership with the five United Irish Racecourses (UIR) is now possible.

"We welcome the prospect of engaging in the very near future in detailed discussions with UIR, Horse Racing Ireland and the Association of Irish Racecourses on the media rights for these five racecourses.

"We are excited at the prospect of establishing a significant, valuable and long-term partnership with Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo and Thurles."

At The Races originally lost the rights to show Irish racing at the end of 2018, but Sky Sports Racing was touted as being back in the race for the latest contract in October before its bid lost out to Sports Information Services and Racecourse Media Group. At that stage, it looked like Racing TV would be showing all Irish racing until the end of 2028.

However, UIR was not satisfied with the way the funding was going to be distributed, claiming the model favoured the bigger racecourses. It was also unsatisfied that almost €7 million would be going directly to the HRI.

The five tracks decided to reject the contract and that has left the door open for coverage of their fixtures to return to Sky Sports Racing in 2024.

