'Anything is possible' - breeder hails exceptional Paddington as Aidan O'Brien plots next move

Paddington makes it four Group 1 wins in a row in the Sussex Stakes
Paddington makes it four Group 1 wins in a row in the Sussex StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Aidan O'Brien has given an upbeat report on how Paddington has come out of Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes, his fourth Group 1 success in the space of 67 days.

O'Brien confirmed the Juddmonte International, for which Paddington is no bigger than 2-1 favourite, will come under strong consideration once the Coolmore brains trust reconvenes to plan their next move with their extraordinarily versatile colt.

Meanwhile Henri Bozo, who raised Paddington at his Ecurie des Monceaux nursery in Normandy, has expressed his belief that the son of Siyouni would have no trouble staying the trip in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, should connections wish to pitch the world's highest-rated three-year-old into Europe's richest and most prestigious all-aged race.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 5 August 2023Last updated 16:00, 5 August 2023
