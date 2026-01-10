Another Irish Gold Cup showdown between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow on the cards at Leopardstown

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fastorslow is set to have another crack at the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and his trainer Martin Brassil expects him to take a step forward from his run in the Savills Chase over Christmas.

On that occasion, Fastorslow was just over nine lengths behind Affordale Fury in sixth but Brassil expects him to be even more competitive when he returns to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fastorslow was embroiled in a ding-dong battle with Galopin Des Champs in the 2024 Irish Gold Cup when he went down by four and a half lengths.