Another Irish Gold Cup showdown between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow on the cards at Leopardstown
Fastorslow is set to have another crack at the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and his trainer Martin Brassil expects him to take a step forward from his run in the Savills Chase over Christmas.
On that occasion, Fastorslow was just over nine lengths behind Affordale Fury in sixth but Brassil expects him to be even more competitive when he returns to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival.
Fastorslow was embroiled in a ding-dong battle with Galopin Des Champs in the 2024 Irish Gold Cup when he went down by four and a half lengths.
- Leo O'Brien, US-based trainer who pulled off audacious Classic raid in his native Ireland, dies at the age of 85
- Another Bob Olinger or Envoi Allen? How Naas's Grade 1 novice hurdle fits into Ireland's road to the Cheltenham Festival
- I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most
- Affordale Fury and Galopin Des Champs on track for Leopardstown rematch as Noel Meade sets sights on first Irish Gold Cup
- New Leopardstown boss relishing the Dublin Racing Festival and expecting 'very healthy' contingent of British racegoers
