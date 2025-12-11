An ace team of novice chasers, stable stalwarts going strong and a horse to emulate Sizing John - what we learned at Henry de Bromhead's

1 Novice chasers are winners in waiting

Jimmy Du Seuil, Romeo Coolio and Lecky Watson are just some of the rivals The Big Westerner, Slade Steel and Koktail Divin have had the misfortune of meeting in their beginners' chases, but like the majority of De Bromhead's string, they have taken to fences well and are ones to monitor closely in that sphere.

"We're leaning towards the mares' novice chase at Limerick over Christmas with The Big Westerner , though we have her in the Grade 1 Faugheen there as well," said De Bromhead. "She's probably better against her own sex, but she's a very good mare and getting her seven pounds, we need to weigh that up.

"We're going to go three miles with Slade Steel , probably in the new novice chase at Naas. Koktail Divin will go for the two-mile-five beginners' chase [Leopardstown, December 27]. He ran well at Punchestown, where I think the three miles combined with the heavy ground might have caught him out."

The Big Westerner: "She's probably better against her own sex" Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

2 I'm dreaming of a dry Christmas

De Bromhead issued some good-natured ribbing to HRI head of racing Peter Roe, requesting that the watering can could be hidden over the festive period, as it's been well documented his horses generally prefer a nicer surface as opposed to heavy, winter ground.

The trainer said: "A lot of ours would have a preference for nicer ground, so that's why we target Leopardstown as it's one of the places you can potentially get nicer ground this time of year. We've encountered heavy ground a lot sooner than we normally would.

"If I've horses that go on heavy ground that's fine, but I probably wouldn't train them to make them go on it."

3 Can Mister Pessimistic follow Sizing John?

Roe gave as good as he got as he queried whether the unbeaten Mister Pessimistic was named after his trainer.

"A couple of people are enjoying that," said De Bromhead. "I couldn't not buy him when I heard what he was called!"

Joking aside, this looks a proper horse and he showed bundles of pace when winning at Listowel and Cork, form which is working out very well.

De Bromhead landed the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle with Sizing John as a four-year-old and this one could be up to emulating him.

Envoi Allen: set for a Gold Cup swansong Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

4 Keeping the fire burning bright

Envoi Allen, Captain Guinness and Bob Olinger are some of the Knockeen stable stalwarts who are still performing at the highest level, despite seemingly approaching the twilight of their careers.

De Bromhead showed us international dressage rider Emily Kate Robinson doing some work with Nara and explained how alternative disciplines could help keep the fire burning bright in some of the more seasoned horses.

He said: "It's so hard to get a good horse, so when you do get them, you try to maintain them at that level for as long as you can. We wouldn't have as big a turnover as some of the other yards.

"I compare it [dressage] to Johnny Sexton doing pilates. It's all about maintaining and keeping them as agile as possible."

Workahead: will stay over hurdles Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

5 Dark ones to note

Of the less conspicuous ones to follow, Tim Toe tops my list. He looked very smart visually and on the clock when landing a Thurles bumper in March. The ground was too deep for him at Gowran Park and I'd expect him to leave that well behind at Leopardstown.

De Bromhead has already had success this season when recruiting from the Andy Slattery stable with Gameball, and Gomez Addams is now in his care after landing his bumper at Galway for the same connections. He's set for a winners' bumper at Leopardstown and looks exciting.

Workahead , who beat William Munny last season before being injured in the Supreme, will stay over hurdles, while Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner Air Of Entitlement looks well treated off 139 and could head for a handicap over the festive period.

