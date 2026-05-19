Amo trainer reveals 'majority' of horses solely owned by operation have been removed from his yard - but Kia Joorabchian denies split

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Trainer Robson Aguiar , a long-time member of the Amo Racing team, has reported that boss Kia Joorabchian has removed the "majority" of horses 100 per cent owned by the operation from his yard.

In a report by TDN Europe , the County Westmeath-based trainer claimed he has lost several horses, with some of them being moved to Kevin Philippart de Foy's Freemason Lodge stables in Newmarket.

Speaking to TDN, Aguiar said: “Bull Shark, Ocean Club and Blixen Force are going to California, where they should win plenty of races, and What A Girl Wants, Force Noir and Blanc De Blanc are some of the horses who will go to Freemason Lodge.

"We still have horses that Amo own in partnerships, but the majority of the horses they own 100 per cent have been moved.”

The Brazilian native has played a significant part in Amo's success in Ireland, having been assistant trainer to Adrian Murray, who sent out the operation's first Group 1 winner in 2023 Phoenix Stakes victor Bucanero Fuerte.

Robson Aguiar (centre) with Adrian Murray and Bucanero Fuerte Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Aguiar was also part of the Murray team for Group 1 wins in the Flying Five Stakes with Arizona Blaze and the Phoenix Stakes with Power Blue, before going out on his own as a trainer. His first success came with the Amo Racing-owned Bryant at Dundalk in November.

He added: "We've had some great days with Amo Racing, and I wish Kia the best at Royal Ascot and for the future. Some of our best horses are still here, though. We have Edward Thatch, Immortal Guard and Power Blue. There are also a number of very good unraced fillies that we're looking forward to running."

Joorabchian denied there had been any fallout between the pair, and said it was the trainer's suggestion to move the horses.

He said: "We've moved mares that are in foal, and they've gone to stud farms. We also moved three horses that Robson suggested should go to America, and we've moved three others, one of which is injured and is going for rehabilitation, while it was always planned for the other two to continue their careers in Britain."

Read these next:

Former Amo trainer Raphael Freire leaves Kia Joorabchian's organisation

Robson Aguiar takes out trainer's licence in Ireland - but Adrian Murray to remain 'big part' of Amo Racing team

Amo reaping the rewards of Aguiar's eye for a two-year-old winner with juvenile double

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