'All three could run against each other' - Irish Point, Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo set for Stayers' Hurdle showdown

Irish Point: easy winner of Christmas Hurdle
Irish Point after winning the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at LeopardstownCredit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott is planning on going gung-ho in search of a second Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after he said it was highly likely Teahupoo and Irish Point would join defending last year's winner Sire Du Berlais in the line-up. 

Teahupoo won a second Hatton's Grace Hurdle in early December, ending the unbeaten sequence of Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Impaire Et Passe in the process, and Elliott revealed afterwards he would go straight to the Stayers' Hurdle. 

The trainer was given a headache most of his counterparts would welcome last month at Leopardstown, where Irish Point took the step up to three miles in his stride when coasting clear to land the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle by 11 lengths. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 17 January 2024inIreland

Last updated 18:00, 17 January 2024

