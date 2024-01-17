'All three could run against each other' - Irish Point, Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo set for Stayers' Hurdle showdown

Gordon Elliott is planning on going gung-ho in search of a second Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after he said it was highly likely Teahupoo and Irish Point would join defending last year's winner Sire Du Berlais in the line-up.

Teahupoo won a second Hatton's Grace Hurdle in early December, ending the unbeaten sequence of Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Impaire Et Passe in the process, and Elliott revealed afterwards he would go straight to the Stayers' Hurdle.

The trainer was given a headache most of his counterparts would welcome last month at Leopardstown, where Irish Point took the step up to three miles in his stride when coasting clear to land the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle by 11 lengths.