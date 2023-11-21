All systems go for Galopin Des Champs says Willie Mullins with Fastorslow rematch on the cards at Punchestown

Willie Mullins has reported Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs to be bang on course for his eagerly awaited reappearance in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday, when a rematch with Fastorslow is on the cards after both featured among nine remaining entries.

Fastorslow was a shock winner of the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, when he belied his 20-1 starting price to beat Galopin Des Champs by two and a quarter lengths. The betting for Sunday's showdown suggests that form will be reversed in no uncertain terms, however, as the Closutton-based Cheltenham hero is 2-5 with Paddy Power to repeat last year's win while Martin Brassil's charge is 4-1.

Mullins has won every running of the John Durkan since 2018, as well as eight of the last ten, and the 17-time champion trainer said the Gold Cup winner has been doing everything asked of him.