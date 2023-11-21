Racing Post logo
All systems go for Galopin Des Champs says Willie Mullins with Fastorslow rematch on the cards at Punchestown

Paul Townend: xxxxx
Galopin Des Champs: on course for a crack at the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown on SundayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Willie Mullins has reported Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs to be bang on course for his eagerly awaited reappearance in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday, when a rematch with Fastorslow is on the cards after both featured among nine remaining entries.

Fastorslow was a shock winner of the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, when he belied his 20-1 starting price to beat Galopin Des Champs by two and a quarter lengths. The betting for Sunday's showdown suggests that form will be reversed in no uncertain terms, however, as the Closutton-based Cheltenham hero is 2-5 with Paddy Power to repeat last year's win while Martin Brassil's charge is 4-1. 

Mullins has won every running of the John Durkan since 2018, as well as eight of the last ten, and the 17-time champion trainer said the Gold Cup winner has been doing everything asked of him. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 21 November 2023inIreland

Last updated 19:07, 21 November 2023

