All systems go for Galopin Des Champs says Willie Mullins with Fastorslow rematch on the cards at Punchestown
Willie Mullins has reported Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs to be bang on course for his eagerly awaited reappearance in the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday, when a rematch with Fastorslow is on the cards after both featured among nine remaining entries.
Fastorslow was a shock winner of the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, when he belied his 20-1 starting price to beat Galopin Des Champs by two and a quarter lengths. The betting for Sunday's showdown suggests that form will be reversed in no uncertain terms, however, as the Closutton-based Cheltenham hero is 2-5 with Paddy Power to repeat last year's win while Martin Brassil's charge is 4-1.
Mullins has won every running of the John Durkan since 2018, as well as eight of the last ten, and the 17-time champion trainer said the Gold Cup winner has been doing everything asked of him.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 November 2023inIreland
Last updated 19:07, 21 November 2023
- Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs this weekend - who is entered to take them on?
- Cotswold Chase an option for Gerri Colombe with Gordon Elliott expecting 'big improvement'
- 'It's here to stay' - inaugural Navan Racing Festival hailed a resounding success
- 'We didn't stop any horse running' - Gordon Elliott defends decision to run 14 in Navan's Troytown Chase
- What's on this week: the return of Grade 1 stars at Haydock before Galopin Des Champs takes centre stage at Punchestown
- Galopin Des Champs and State Man on course for comeback runs this weekend - who is entered to take them on?
- Cotswold Chase an option for Gerri Colombe with Gordon Elliott expecting 'big improvement'
- 'It's here to stay' - inaugural Navan Racing Festival hailed a resounding success
- 'We didn't stop any horse running' - Gordon Elliott defends decision to run 14 in Navan's Troytown Chase
- What's on this week: the return of Grade 1 stars at Haydock before Galopin Des Champs takes centre stage at Punchestown