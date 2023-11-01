'All he does is gallop and jump, so I'm really looking forward to going out to three miles' - Ireland's threat to Bravemansgame

Darragh O'Keeffe is relishing the opportunity of partnering Gentlemansgame in Saturday's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, with the rider hopeful the return to three miles will bring further improvement.

The Mouse Morris-trained chaser represents a new opponent for Bravemansgame, last season's Charlie Hall and King George winner and admirable Cheltenham Gold Cup second.

O'Keeffe has partnered Gentlemansgame on both his starts over fences, first landing a beginners' chase at Leopardstown last December, when he beat subsequent Irish National winner I Am Maximus by eight lengths. Then in September they were beaten a length and a half into second by Easy Game in the Grade 2 PWC Champion Chase at Gowran Park.

O'Keeffe was pleased with his mount's effort and is hopeful he can build on it on Saturday. "It was a brilliant run at Gowran," he said. "We probably didn't have much in our favour given he was off for ten months and it was only his second run over fences. You wouldn't have thought it with the way he went around there with Easy Game.

"He got a bit tired after jumping the third-last but from the back of the last he was closing down Easy Game all the way to the line. The ground was tough work and Envoi Allen probably underperformed [the 13-8 favourite finished third], but Easy Game is a rock-solid Grade 2 horse and he's won plenty of races. He's very inexperienced but he jumped really well on the whole."

Grade 1-winning rider O'Keeffe, who enjoyed his first Cheltenham Festival success on Maskada in last season's Grand Annual, is excited at the prospect of his mount tackling three miles for the first time over fences.

O'Keeffe said: "He won his beginners' at Leopardstown over two miles and five furlongs and all he does is gallop and jump, so I'm really looking forward to going out to three miles with him. We're looking forward to it as hopefully it will bring about a bit of improvement in him.

"He will definitely come on plenty for fitness and experience after Gowran, but he will need to as Saturday is another step up in grade and class. Bravemansgame is probably the best of the British in terms of a Gold Cup contender and he sets the standard. We'll know after Saturday where we stand and where we go for the season."

The seven-year-old is set to be the sole Irish challenger in the £100,000 contest also set to feature Grade 1 winners Ahoy Senor and Pic D'Orhy.

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00 Wetherby, Saturday)

bet365: 4-5 Bravemansgame, 9-4 Ahoy Senor, 7-2 Gentlemansgame, 6 Pic D'Orhy, 10 Midnight River, 18 Dashel Drasher, 33 Aye Right, Sail Away

