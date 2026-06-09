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Ireland
premium

Aidan O'Brien plots Derby rematch with Christmas Day to face a 'different' Benvenuto Cellini - and says Constitution River may skip Eclipse

The Ballydoyle trainer has gone in-depth on summer plans for some of his stable stars

Hazelwood offers a Dubawi colt from the family of recent Beresford Stakes winner Hawk Mountain
Hawk Mountain: a "strong possible" for the Coral-EclipseCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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The relentless Derby winner Christmas Day is set to face a much better version of Benvenuto Cellini in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh this month, according to Aidan O'Brien, who has begun to map out plans for his all-conquering three-year-old squad, including the hugely exciting Prix du Jockey Club victor Constitution River, who is not a certain starter in the Coral-Eclipse despite vying for favouritism. 

The Irish Derby is the next domestic Classic on June 28 and Christmas Day will bid to emulate his sire Camelot, who did the Derby double in 2012, as well as Lambourn, Auguste Rodin, Australia, High Chaparral and Galileo, who also achieved the feat for O'Brien. 

However, O'Brien believes we will see a completely different Benvenuto Cellini in that contest and reported the disappointing Derby favourite to be none the worse for his unfortunate stalls incident, which saw him lift his hind leg onto the sideboard of his stall just as it was about to open. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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