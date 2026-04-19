Aidan O'Brien 'not given up on a mile' with Albert Einstein yet - but door open for sprinting switch after Newbury third

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Aidan O'Brien could still supplement Albert Einstein for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas after his third at Newbury on Saturday, but the trainer believes we might not see the best of him until he tackles sprint trips.

Albert Einstein has always carried a tall reputation at Ballydoyle and was O'Brien's number one for the 2,000 Guineas when speaking at a press morning last month. It was a position he occupied in his trainer's pecking order despite being off the track since last May due to a setback.

His two runs over seven furlongs this season have yielded a sixth at the Curragh and a third in the Greenham, a performance which saw bookmakers push him out to 25-1 for the Newmarket Classic on May 2.

A clerical error meant Albert Einstein and stablemate Gstaad were both scratched from the 2,000 Guineas last month, but the son of Wootton Bassett could still be supplemented for £30,000, with the trainer not giving up on the prospect of him getting a mile.

O'Brien was not at Newbury on Saturday to watch Albert Einstein chase home Alparslan and Zavateri, but said: "We were happy. Ryan [Moore] jumped out and he thought they were going to go along at a good gallop, but they didn't go very fast, so he travelled a little bit strong, though nothing bad. Ryan was happy enough with all that.

Aidan O'Brien: pondering his options with Albert Einstein Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I'd decided to put a hood on him, but it might not have been the right thing. When they started to quicken in the middle, Ryan said he didn't really respond as quickly as he wanted, he was just a little confused when he did ask him to start going forward. It probably was a little bit from the hood; the penny didn't really drop until late, but we were happy with the run.

"It was a good race. The winner is a good colt and the second is a good colt. We'll see how he comes out of it now and we'll see what the lads want to do. We don't have to make up our minds too quickly."

Albert Einstein is 12-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot over six furlongs.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, O'Brien said: "We still believe he's quick. We still believe that if he goes back sprinting that we're probably going to see the best of him. We think from the Curragh to this run, it would have done him good regardless of what way he goes.

Albert Einstein has always had a big reputation, even before hitting the track as a juvenile Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"If he’s going up to a mile, he'll be supplemented for the Guineas, and if he's going back to six, he might go for the Sandy Lane or something like that.

"He's such a quick horse at home that it keeps coming into our minds that he might be more comfortable sprinting, but we haven't given up on a mile yet."

O'Brien added it was "very possible" Puerto Rico could run in the 2,000 Guineas – he is available at 6-1 – with Gstaad potentially rerouted to France.

The stable also boasts the first two in the 1,000 Guineas betting, a market headed by Precise at 5-2, with Diamond Necklace next best at 5-1. O'Brien said that Precise could still make Newmarket despite suffering a setback.

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, May 2)

Betfred: 11-4 Bow Echo, 5 Distant Storm, 6 Puerto Rico, 8 King's Trail, 14 Oxagon, 16 bar.

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