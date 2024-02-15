Racing Post logo
premium

Ado McGuinness: 'It’s not all about Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott - smaller trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble'

Ado McGuinness at Al Rayyan racecourse this week
Ado McGuinness at Al Rayyan racecourse this week

Ado McGuinness has praised jump racing powerhouses such as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott for their continued success, but believes the authorities in Ireland need to intervene in order to help smaller trainers remain in the industry.

The two leading trainers are no strangers to winning the biggest races because of the quality and quantity among their ranks, but McGuinness holds major concerns about the future of racing for his fellow trainers because of limited opportunities.

He said: "The smaller jump trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble because you have a limited market.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 15 February 2024inIreland

Last updated 17:00, 15 February 2024

