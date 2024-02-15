Ado McGuinness: 'It’s not all about Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott - smaller trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble'

Ado McGuinness has praised jump racing powerhouses such as Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott for their continued success, but believes the authorities in Ireland need to intervene in order to help smaller trainers remain in the industry.

The two leading trainers are no strangers to winning the biggest races because of the quality and quantity among their ranks, but McGuinness holds major concerns about the future of racing for his fellow trainers because of limited opportunities.

He said: "The smaller jump trainers in Ireland are in serious trouble because you have a limited market.