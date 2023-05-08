'A very important day, not just for Irish courses but for Irish racing' - tracks prepare to vote on new rights deal

There is tentative optimism that all 26 racecourses will sign up to the latest media rights deal at an emergency general meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses (Air) on Tuesday, an occasion described by new chief executive Paul Hensey as "an important day for Irish racing".

Controversy has surrounded the renewal of the five-year contract – believed to be worth €47 million – with Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), dating back to persistent delays in a procurement process that began in 2021 and more recently the objections by a group of five courses that have argued smaller tracks were not getting a fair deal. Thurles, Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo formed the United Irish Racecourses (UIR) group to lobby for an improved arrangement and against the data and fixture charges that are taken by Horse Racing Ireland.

In March, the group, which did not resign their membership of Air, also reported receiving what was described as "an unsolicited offer" of €100,000 per fixture from Arena Racing Company (Arc), which has been operating outside the official tender process while exclusive discussions have been ongoing with existing rights holders RMG/SIS following their selection as the preferred partners.