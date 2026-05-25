'A real privilege' - Joseph O’Brien to train for Juddmonte as racing powerhouses join forces

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Multiple Group 1-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien has joined forces with owner-breeder powerhouse Juddmonte for the first time.

The County Kilkenny-based trainer has enjoyed success at the highest level across both codes in Britain and Ireland, alongside major wins in Australia, France, Germany and the US, and will now train for the leading operation who were behind champions such as Dancing Brave, Frankel, Kingman and Enable.

The 33-year-old has built a formidable CV on the Flat, having trained winners of both the British and Irish St Leger, the Irish Derby and major international contests.

Most notably, O’Brien has won the Melbourne Cup twice, with Rekindling in 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily podcast, O’Brien said: “It’s a real privilege for us to be asked to train horses for the Juddmonte family and the team. They have had an incredible number of years as a historic operation.



Ed Sackville with Juddmonte CEO Douglas Erskine Crum at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It came about through a call with Barry Mahon [Juddmonte's general manager for Ireland and European Racing] a little while ago, and some of the team came to visit the yard, and it went from there.

"We have a few two-year-olds for them, and at this point in the season, they will be second-half-of-the-season types.

"It’s hard to get horses that are capable of turning up in Classic races and Group races, as it is for everyone, because there are only a few of those in each generation, but the bigger breeding operations have access to these incredible families, and Juddmonte have that.

"Please God, over the next few years, we can have a colt or filly turn up in these big races and this can be a long, fruitful relationship."

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