'A Ferrari against Minis!' - Sean Flanagan fizzing with excitement as Marine Nationale gears up for Navan return
Sean Flanagan said it was like driving "a Ferrari against Minis" in last season's Champion Chase aboard Marine Nationale, who is bang on course for his reappearance in the Bar One Racing Fortria Chase at Navan on Saturday week and "more forward" than he was at the same time last season.
Speaking at the launch of the Navan Racing Festival on Wednesday morning, Flanagan was buzzing with excitement ahead of Marine Nationale's return in the Grade 2 on November 15, in which he could be set for a blockbuster showdown with Majborough, although the latter also has the Hilly Way Chase as an alternative the following week.
Marine Nationale is unbeaten at the Cheltenham Festival, winning the 2023 Supreme and the 2025 Champion Chase, and he is 4-1 to maintain that winning streak in March by retaining his crown in the 2m chasing showpiece.
