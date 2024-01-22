6ft 4in jockey aiming high with sights set on Cheltenham Festival ride on Willie Mullins Supreme hope

Thomas Costello is built to be a basketball player rather than a jockey but, standing at 6ft 4in in his bare feet, the 22-year-old could go into the history books as the tallest Cheltenham Festival-winning rider of all time should Asian Master score in March.

Costello is the son of Marie and Tony, who own Asian Master, and a grandson of Tom who sourced superstars such as Best Mate, One Man and Imperial Call, but young Thomas is making a name for himself and a stylish success on the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was his second winner from just three rides this season.

When Costello hopped off the 4-6 favourite after that ten-length victory on Saturday, the Navan crowd could hardly believe his height. Indeed, Mullins thinks he might be even taller than he is letting on.