6ft 4in jockey aiming high with sights set on Cheltenham Festival ride on Willie Mullins Supreme hope
Thomas Costello is built to be a basketball player rather than a jockey but, standing at 6ft 4in in his bare feet, the 22-year-old could go into the history books as the tallest Cheltenham Festival-winning rider of all time should Asian Master score in March.
Costello is the son of Marie and Tony, who own Asian Master, and a grandson of Tom who sourced superstars such as Best Mate, One Man and Imperial Call, but young Thomas is making a name for himself and a stylish success on the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was his second winner from just three rides this season.
When Costello hopped off the 4-6 favourite after that ten-length victory on Saturday, the Navan crowd could hardly believe his height. Indeed, Mullins thinks he might be even taller than he is letting on.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 January 2024inIreland
Last updated 19:18, 22 January 2024
- 'The wait won't impact him too much' - El Fabiolo odds-on for Dublin Chase with Willie Mullins set for DRF dominance
- 'It's a case of splitting them up' - Willie Mullins planning to unleash some of his top hurdlers in Britain this weekend
- Racing channel viewers among those least at risk of problem gambling, HRI tells government as it pushes for tweaks to new bill
- Concessions made for racecourses but advertising ban remains crucial 'stumbling block' in Gambling Regulation Bill
- Gaelic Warrior's best trip and a new Supreme favourite: what Cheltenham clues will Trials day and the Dublin Racing Festival provide?
- 'The wait won't impact him too much' - El Fabiolo odds-on for Dublin Chase with Willie Mullins set for DRF dominance
- 'It's a case of splitting them up' - Willie Mullins planning to unleash some of his top hurdlers in Britain this weekend
- Racing channel viewers among those least at risk of problem gambling, HRI tells government as it pushes for tweaks to new bill
- Concessions made for racecourses but advertising ban remains crucial 'stumbling block' in Gambling Regulation Bill
- Gaelic Warrior's best trip and a new Supreme favourite: what Cheltenham clues will Trials day and the Dublin Racing Festival provide?