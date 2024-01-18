Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays

We're delighted to launch a major enhancement to the Racing Post app , which now features premium content exclusive to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

Subscribers are now able to log in to the Racing Post app with the same account details you use on our website and can now access the full range of premium news, tipping, opinion and features from our leading reporters, columnists, analysts and tipsters plus all-new race replays and race analysis.

That means you can take your Members' Club subscription on the go with instant app access to:

Stable Tours from the biggest yards in the game

Opinion, features and interviews featuring high-profile names

Expert tipping services published daily including renowned Pricewise

Race replays (full race replay and closing stages) for every race in Britain and Ireland

Analysis of every race in Britain and Ireland from our experienced team of race-readers

And of course you will still have access to a plethora of website features such as the Pro Card and Horse Tracker, plus unlimited access to the Racing Post digital newspaper.

To access this content, you'll need to update your Racing Post app to the latest version via the App Store or Google Play. You'll then be able to log in by selecting the Account button from the main menu, then My Racing Post Account.

If you need any help, you can access it here .

How to access premium features in the app

Download the Racing Post app for your device

Racing Post app Navigate to My Account and then My Racing Post Account

Log in using your Racing Post Members' Club credentials when prompted

For more details, head to the Help Centre