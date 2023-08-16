'We're massively keen to come to Australia' - connections dreaming of international success with Scampi

Connections of Scampi are excited by the prospect of racing in Australia later this year and have identified the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup as potential targets.

The five-year-old notched a second success for the season on Ascot's Shergar Cup card on Saturday and his owners Raceshare are now dreaming of victory further afield.

Scampi was among last week's nominations for the Group 1 Caulfield Cup on October 21, for which he is a 50-1 price with bet365, and is also under consideration for the race that stops a nation the following month.

“We are massively keen to come to Australia," said Lucy Delaney, managing director for the syndicate. "He would need to continue his upward curve but if we get the chance to come and join the Australians for the top races over there, we certainly will."

Scampi was purchased for 85,000gns at Tattersalls last October and has already amassed over £105,000 in prize-money for his new syndicate.

He landed the Jorvik Handicap at York in May and will return to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap on Saturday week, for which he is a best-priced 20-1 shot. The race is now a win-and-you're-in qualifier for the Melbourne Cup.

Delaney said: "We'd need a further jump in the ratings, in either the Ebor or a race soon after that, to get into the Caulfield Cup, but we have also put down for the Melbourne Cup as well.”

Saturday's success in the Challenge at Ascot was a fifth career victory for Scampi. It provided Saffie Osborne with the first of her two winners at the meeting and helped secure the Shergar Cup title for the Ladies team.

Read these next:

Can anyone derail the Paddington express? Assessing the key contenders for the Juddmonte International at York

'He clearly is a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper' - why this horse can win at the weekend

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.