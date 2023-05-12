Racing Post logo
'We think he will adapt to the fences well' - Willie Mullins in US raid with Scaramanga

Willie Mullins at Closutton for a Cheltenham Festival media day
Willie Mullins: "It’s nice prize-money and we think the ground will suit him"Credit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins has handed the Malcolm Denmark-owned Scaramanga a tough assignment in Saturday's Iroquois Steeplechase over three miles at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The eight-year-old hurdler has had just four starts for Mullins since moving from the Paul Nicholls stable and has put in some encouraging efforts, including a fourth-placed finish in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham in March and a respectable eighth in last season's Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Mullins feels the conditions of the $150,000 Grade 1 race will suit Scaramanga with Paul Townend making the journey to take the mount.

Paul Townend: rides Lossiemouth
Paul Townend: takes the ride on ScaramangaCredit: Patrick McCann

"It’s nice prize-money and we think the ground will suit him," said Mullins. "We also think he will adapt to the fences well. I won't be heading over myself but Paul is going over to ride him.

"He has good form and ran well in the Coral Cup. There wasn’t much for him here for the time being, so Malcolm Denmark thought it would be a good idea to go abroad with him."

The Closutton trainer is yet to win the US race, although he came close in 2016 when Shaneshill and the following season's Stayers' Hurdle winner Nichols Canyon filled the second and third spots behind Rawnaq. Danny Mullins, who was on Shaneshill that day, will ride the Keri Brion-trained Ask Paddington in Saturday's race.

The Iroquois Steeplechase was also mooted as an option for last season's US Champion Steeplechaser Hewick, but Shark Hanlon decided to keep him closer to home for Sandown's Grade 2 Oaksey Chase last month, which the eight-year-old won decisively.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 May 2023
