Two further fatalities at Churchill Downs prompt investigation as death toll reaches 12

Churchill Downs is conducting investigations and more track testing after two more equine fatalities brought the death toll to a dozen over the first two months of the season.

Kimberley Dream and Lost In Limbo died after sustaining similar injuries to their front legs during fixtures on Friday and Saturday and the racecourse said it was "troubled" by what it called the "highly unusual statistic".

Seven horses died during racing and trackwork at the Kentucky Derby meeting earlier in the month, including two in the races preceding North America's biggest racing prize.

The racecourse said it was "rigorously working" to address the issue. This week two independent experts undertook extensive testing of the racing surface but nothing untoward was found.

Churchill Downs said it was engaged in an epidemiological study to review each death to determine if there were any undetected patterns. It said it was also working with trainers to help better detect pre-existing injuries.

"It's with absolute dismay and sorrow that we report this highly unusual statistic," said a Churchill Downs statement. "Our team members mourn the loss of these animals as we continue to work together to discover cause and determine appropriate investments to minimise, to the degree possible, any avoidable risk in this sport and on our property.

"We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers. We have been rigorously working since the opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernible pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities.

"As with any matter under investigation, justice or answers are not always swift, but the commitment to being thorough is incredibly important."

In 2019, Santa Anita closed for three weeks to improve safety after 30 horses died during the first half of the year. Fatalities have since reduced significantly at the California track.

Read more international news:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.