'She's a superstar filly' - 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj tees up Breeders' Cup tilt with successful return at Keeneland

Mawj made a sparkling return to the track in her first start since landing the 1,000 Guineas to claim another top-level success in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes at Keeneland.

The Godolphin filly had not run for five months after emerging victorious in a battle with Tahiyra to land the Newmarket Classic in May, but returned in style on Saturday to score by half a length under Oisin Murphy, the pair holding off the late charge of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches runner-up Lindy.

The nine-furlong contest was Mawj's first run in the US and her next target is the Breeders' Cup meeting at Santa Anita next month, where she holds options in the Mile and the Filly & Mare Turf on November 4.

"We did quite quick sections in the first half of the race, but she is a superstar filly," said Murphy, quoted by Bloodhorse. "She found plenty. She's got a great heart and mind."

Saeed bin Suroor: enjoyed his 500th Group/Graded winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

The win marked a milestone for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, who celebrated his 500th Group or Graded victory with his first top-level strike at the course.

"This is great for me to win 500 Group races and a Group 1 with Mawj, who is a Classic winner," he said. "To come to America, to Keeneland, and to win is a great result for everybody.

"We ran her here to prepare for the Breeders' Cup. No decision has been made yet. It looks to me like she has plenty of speed as a miler and she stayed nine furlongs here, but we'll see. The Mile might be the best option for her, but I want to decide closer to the time."

Should the daughter of Exceed And Excel line up in the Mile it would be her first test in open company, and she would be bidding to emulate the success of her half-brother Modern Games, who won the race last year.

Her appearance would ensure Godolphin have a strong hand in the $2 million race, which they seek to claim for the third consecutive year, with Mawj likely to be joined by the Charlie Appleby-trained Master Of The Seas , who was beaten a nose in the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland this month.

Appleby was back among the winners on Saturday, with a treble at Newmarket alongside victory at Aqueduct with Eternal Hope , who won for the second time at the track in the Grade 2 Sands Point Stakes under Jamie Spencer.

Sophie Chretien, assistant to Appleby, said: "She's always showed she has a good turn of foot, and she has a big heart. She knows her business and fights to the end."

Read more on the Breeders' Cup:

Algiers still on course for Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile despite comeback defeat at Woodbine

'Rock on Santa Anita - we'll lay it down to them' - Adam West's Breeders' Cup confidence undented by Live In The Dream's Keeneland defeat

'It's very possible he will go straight to America' - Breeders' Cup next on the agenda for Auguste Rodin

Sign up here . Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.