Sean Kirrane ready for 'massively exciting' US raid with Nunthorpe Stakes hero Live In The Dream

Six weeks on from a breakthrough Group 1 triumph in the Nunthorpe Stakes, jockey Sean Kirrane has his sights set on more big-race success when he partners Live In The Dream at Keeneland on Saturday (8.40 ).

Kirrane steered the Adam West -trained four-year-old to a shock 28-1 win on the Knavesmire at York’s Ebor meeting, denying subsequent Prix de l'Abbaye heroine Highfield Princess by a length.

The 23-year-old was still revelling in the success on the way to Heathrow on Wednesday as he prepares for his first ride in the US on the Steve & Jolene De'Lemos-owned four year old, who has November's Breeders' Cup on his agenda following Saturday's Group 2 Woodford Stakes.

He said: "This is a massively exciting moment, especially with a horse who has a live chance as he does. I've never ridden in America before. I've had a couple of rides in Dubai, but this will be an eyeopener for me and the horse, and it's a great opportunity.

Live In The Dream with trainer Adam West (3rd right) and connections after winning the Group 1 at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We knew we had a good horse on our hands, but I don't think we knew he was capable of winning a Group 1 this year. We thought he might have had targets like the Abbaye and Nunthorpe next year, but I'm so pleased connections took a gamble and ran him because he showed how good he was.

"He gave me an opportunity to show how good I am too and I owe him, Adam and the owners a lot. I don't think it's completely sunk in for me. It was business as usual for me the next day and has been ever since."

Kirrane has ridden 32 winners this year, following last year's tally of 23, and has a strike-rate of 21 per cent (10-48) with West's horses in the past five seasons.

He added: "It's been great to watch Adam's string grow and to see him have a horse this good is great. He was only a two-year-old when I started riding for Adam and he hadn't even run. To watch Adam's success has been great and he really deserves it.

"I rode out for him and we had a bit of luck early on when he started using me and we've had a great strike-rate ever since."

