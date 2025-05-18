Racing Post logo
Jamie Osborne 'wanted to dig a hole and jump into it' after Heart Of Honor's slow start in Preakness but Belmont could be next

Jamie Osborne: runs Heart Of Honor and Emaraaty Ana on the Meydan card
Jamie Osborne: saddled Heart Of Honor to finish fifth in the Preakness StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Jamie Osborne is considering a crack at the Belmont Stakes with Heart Of Honor despite a "frustrating" experience when the colt finished fifth to Journalism in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The son of Honor AP did not disgrace himself in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico, staying on from the back of the field to finish in the money for Jim and Claire Bryce, with the performance leaving his trainer with mixed emotions.

"It was an amazing experience, but a little bit frustrating," said Osborne. "He'd been so good in the gates in the UAE Derby, but they've always been a bit of an issue for him. I thought we'd ironed it out but clearly we haven't – he was so slowly away and didn't behave very well. To do that just takes away your chance.

