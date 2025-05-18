- More
Jamie Osborne 'wanted to dig a hole and jump into it' after Heart Of Honor's slow start in Preakness but Belmont could be next
Jamie Osborne is considering a crack at the Belmont Stakes with Heart Of Honor despite a "frustrating" experience when the colt finished fifth to Journalism in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.
The son of Honor AP did not disgrace himself in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico, staying on from the back of the field to finish in the money for Jim and Claire Bryce, with the performance leaving his trainer with mixed emotions.
"It was an amazing experience, but a little bit frustrating," said Osborne. "He'd been so good in the gates in the UAE Derby, but they've always been a bit of an issue for him. I thought we'd ironed it out but clearly we haven't – he was so slowly away and didn't behave very well. To do that just takes away your chance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inUS
Last updated
- Watch: Journalism overcomes dramatic interference to land Preakness Stakes - Heart Of Honor finishes fifth for Osbornes
- Godolphin claim a first Kentucky Derby as Sovereignty dazzles on a super Saturday
- Kentucky Derby 2025: what you need to know
- 11.57pm Churchill Downs: Racing's new TV star bids to write his name into Kentucky Derby history on hot favourite Journalism
- Progressive globetrotter Choisya handed another Grade 1 US mission by Crisfords after breakthrough success
- Watch: Journalism overcomes dramatic interference to land Preakness Stakes - Heart Of Honor finishes fifth for Osbornes
- Godolphin claim a first Kentucky Derby as Sovereignty dazzles on a super Saturday
- Kentucky Derby 2025: what you need to know
- 11.57pm Churchill Downs: Racing's new TV star bids to write his name into Kentucky Derby history on hot favourite Journalism
- Progressive globetrotter Choisya handed another Grade 1 US mission by Crisfords after breakthrough success