Investigation concludes with no singular explanation found for Churchill Downs fatalities

An investigation into a dozen equine fatalities this spring at Churchill Downs yielded no singular explanation but made an urgent call for further action to "mitigate risk" from several potentially contributing factors, according to a report released by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) on Tuesday.

The release of HISA's findings comes more than three months after the course's spring meeting was moved to nearby Ellis Park due to a recommendation from officials to review all safety and surface protocols alongside integrity measures after the deaths of 12 horses, including two runners on Kentucky Derby day.

The investigation evaluated three primary factors: 1) the potential role of Churchill Downs' racetrack surfaces in the breakdowns, 2) veterinary records including the necropsies of the 12 horses, and 3) any potential rules violations or procedural deficiencies that may have contributed to the fatalities.

The report, which can be viewed online, concluded: "There was no causal relationship between the racetrack surface at Churchill Downs and the equine fatalities. Similarly, there was not a clear pattern in medical histories or injury profiles across the fatalities that point to a single, causal explanation for the fatalities. Nor were there any medication violations present.

"However, analysis of training histories did indicate an increased risk profile for some of the horses due to the frequency and cadence of their exercise and racing schedules. HISA has shared recommendations on track surface testing and maintenance with Churchill Downs and offers additional procedural improvements for the tracking and reporting of injuries to better inform the development of additional rules."

Horses have continued to be trained at Churchill Downs throughout the spring and summer but the spate of deaths have continued at Saratoga, where 12 more runners have died since July . While HISA have not initiated action to suspend or move racing, they are undertaking an expanded review of the circumstances surrounding the fatalities there, though the findings have not yet been released.

"This is for certain an all-hands-on-deck moment," HISA CEO Leo Lazarus said. "There's no one stakeholder group that's responsible for the fatalities, so no one stakeholder group to take the responsibility for solving the issue.

"This is something that we have to do together as an industry and move forward, and because of HISA we now have one national regulator that can work with all the industry constituents to achieve these goals and work towards the different initiatives we've laid out.

"Horses dying is not okay. No one really thinks it's okay. We are going to do better as an industry and I think we've made a very significant step forward today."

HISA Racetrack Safety Committee chair Dr Susan Stover noted statistical data showed the injured horses had more races per year in their career and more frequent high-intensity exercise. Those factors are "consistent with current knowledge of repetitive, overuse injuries in racehorses," she concluded.

Earlier this year, Churchill Downs modified its racing procedures, including restricting the number of starts per horse to four during a rolling eight-week period and prohibiting horses beaten by more than 12 lengths in five consecutive starts from racing at the course until approved by equine medical director Dr Will Farmer to return.

Additionally, the track has placed restrictions on older first-time starters and horses coming off long layoffs that require consultation and approval from either the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, veterinarians, or by Farmer.

Stating that "action must be taken in reaction to what we know and what we do not know, for the welfare of thoroughbred horses," HISA said its strategic response plan to address fatalities across the country called for robust data analysis and the creation of a blue-ribbon committee to work toward the study and ultimate introduction of more synthetic surface options. Additionally, HISA called for improved veterinary screening and diagnostic procedures.

Read more here:

Churchill Downs suspends racing to conduct 'top-to-bottom' review after 12 fatalities in three months

Churchill Downs extends Bob Baffert ban on saddling runners until end of 2024

Golden Gate Fields to close at end of season in another blow to US racing

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.