Inside the $57.5m stud farm put on the market in the US - with links to a Ryanair co-founder and a seven-time Grade 1 winner

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A historic estate in Lexington with links to top US horses and the co-founder of Irish-based airline Ryanair has been put on the market for $57.5 million (£42.6 million/€49.8 million).

The estate, which was established in 1793, has been put up for sale by the family of Tony Ryan, an Irish billionaire businessman who co-founded Ryanair in 1984.

Known as Castleton, the estate has 16 barns featuring a combined 268 stables and links to US horseracing history, including standing top sire Domino.

Ben Brush, winner of the 1896 Kentucky Derby, was bred there and Gio Ponti, a seven-time Grade 1 winner and Breeders’ Cup Classic and Mile runner-up, was bred and owned by Castleton Lyons. Jack Christopher, a three-time Grade 1 winner, was another bred on the estate.

Picture gallery: Castleton estate

There are 16 barns on the Lexington estate Credit: Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty

The equestrian property covers 951 acres Credit: Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty

This Greek revival mansion built in 1840 is the feature house on the estate Credit: Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty

The barns range from four-stable set-ups to a 30-stable facility Credit: Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty

Shane Ryan, the current owner of the estate and son of Ryan, said: “Castleton has existed as an equine operation for more than two centuries, whether with standardbreds, saddlebreds or thoroughbreds, and we have been the sixth stewards of this historic farm. We have made wonderful memories and accomplished so much.

“We have been blessed to be part of Castleton's history, and I would welcome whoever takes over those reins to wrap their arms around this place and truly enjoy it.”

The estate also includes a seven-bedroom Greek revival mansion built in 1840 among ten homes across the property.

The 951-acre equestrian property will go under the hammer as the final lot at the Keeneland Championship Sale in conjunction with Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty. The horse auction takes place on the estate on October 28, on the eve of the Breeders’ Cup.

Shannon Arvin, Keeneland’s president and CEO, said: “Every year we ask ourselves how we can push the Championship Sale forward, giving our guests an unforgettable event and buyers something they can't find anywhere else.

"We’re excited to work alongside Sotheby's on this once-in-a-generation offering and honoured to be part of the next chapter for the farm and the Ryan family's legacy."

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