'I thought we're probably going to win - then I kind of blacked out' - Cherie DeVaux becomes first female trainer to win Kentucky Derby

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History was made in the 152nd Kentucky Derby on Saturday when Cherie DeVaux became the first female trainer to win North America's most prestigious race after Golden Tempo's sensational last-to-first victory.

Deep emotion ran through every part of the gripping finish at Churchill Downs as Eclipse Award-winning jockey Jose Ortiz denied his brother Irad on leading contender Renegade by just a neck to register his greatest success.

Yet the adoration of 150,415 spectators and the millions watching at home fell on the inspirational DeVaux, who broke down the gender barrier in her profession with her first runner in the opening leg of the Triple Crown.



Jena Antonucci was the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race when successful in the 2023 Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo – but this was something else.

"I don't think I have any words right now," said DeVaux. "I'm just so happy for Golden Tempo and Jose, who did a masterful job of getting him there because he was so far out of it. I want to say thank you to the team of St Elias and Phipps Stable [owners] for giving me the opportunity to be here."

On the magnitude of the achievement, DeVaux added: "I'm glad I can be a representative of women everywhere that we can do anything we set our minds to."

Jose Ortiz celebrates Kentucky Derby success on Golden Tempo Credit: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Such a groundbreaking victory seemed improbable as the race began, with Golden Tempo not just stone last but a little detached as the 18 runners settled into an early rhythm.

With the pace-setting Six Speed joined for company on the sweeping final turn, the field suddenly bunched up and it was hard to know where to look with a host of runners spread out across the track in a frantic finish.

Then the eye was drawn to those mounting their challenges widest of all, with first Arkansas Derby winner Renegade (56-10) and finally Golden Tempo (231-10) coming over the top of everyone to pull off one of the most extraordinary come-from-behind victories of all time.

"I was actually more focused on the pace that was in front of him," said DeVaux. "There were plenty in front and I was just hoping Jose would work the trip out when they all started coming back to him in the stretch.

"I thought we're probably going to win this. And then, I really kind of blacked out after that."

It was no mean feat by DeVaux. Grade 3 winner Golden Tempo, son of dual US horse of the year Curlin, came into the race under the radar after successive third-placed finishes in Grade 2s at Fair Grounds, most recently in the Louisiana Derby.

The 44-year-old trainer, who was assistant to Chad Brown before branching out on her own in 2018, had Golden Tempo primed to run the race of his life and in Ortiz she had the coolest hands in Kentucky.

There was not the merest hint of panic in the Puerto Rican rider as he claimed glory on his 11th attempt in the race that matters most, his previous best finish coming when second to eventual Triple Crown winner Justify on Good Magic in 2018.

"It's a dream come true, it's the biggest race in the world for me," said a tearful Ortiz. "I'm just blessed to get to ride in it every year, and to win it is very special. I've got my mum and my dad here today, I just wish my grandpa was here, but I know he was looking down from heaven."

It was just a shame it had to come at the expense of his brother Irad, who endured a rough passage on Renegade from the dreaded stall one.

"It's hard," said Irad Ortiz, who was also overcome with emotion. "My daughter gave me a hug. She knows how much I wanted to win this race. It's heartbreaking but, at the same time, her uncle just won, so I told her to enjoy it. We're happy for my brother, too."

While Ortiz and DeVaux celebrated winning their first Kentucky Derby, co-owners Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable claimed second wins in the historic race.

St Elias Stable co-owned Always Dreaming, the 2017 winner, while Phipps Stable also struck with Orb in 2013.

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