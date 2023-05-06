'He seemed fine to me - it's devastating' - owner slams vets' decision as favourite scratched from Kentucky Derby

Vets at Churchill Downs have controversially scratched the Kentucky Derby favourite on the day of the race due to concerns over a foot bruise, prompting criticism from the "devastated" owners.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte was 4-1 to win America's most famous race, but was denied a run after state regulatory vets described him as "off a tick" after galloping earlier in the day. Connections, including private veterinarians, disagreed and felt he was fine to race.

Forte reportedly sustained the bruise on Wednesday and was fitted with a new shoe, but deemed fine to take his chance. Co-owner Mike Repole said last year's champion two-year-old, and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, had galloped "great" on Saturday.

Repole told Bloodhorse: "You know, it's subjective and it was not an obvious [issue]. I don't know much about this, but he seemed fine to me.

"I think they were overly cautious but I have to understand and respect the fact that they're overly cautious. I just would like to be more consistent with the process – how we do things in Kentucky versus the different rules and regulations and different medications and different vets.

"I like that we're taking extra precaution, I'm all for it. I'm hurt for Todd and his staff, my racing stable team that are gonna be a lot more devastated than me today."

Repole said Forte could now be aimed at the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, at Pimlico on May 20.

He added: "The horse has not missed training. Any sensitivity to his foot bruise would be described as minor. If we want to run in the Preakness, we can run in the Preakness. You're not going to see this horse be retired. This horse is going to run again and it could be in two weeks."

Tapit Trice now heads the Kentucky Derby betting at 7-2.

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.