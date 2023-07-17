Golden Gate Fields to close at end of season in another blow to US racing

US racecourse Golden Gate Fields will close at the close of the 2023 season and end racing in northern California, it has been announced.

The closing of the Albany track is the latest in a concerning trend that continues to see live racing ended in or near major US cities in recent years. Breeders' Cup venues Arlington and Hollywood Park have been among the tracks closed.

In making the announcement, officials at The Stronach Group, which owns the track and also controls regular Breeders' Cup venue Santa Anita Park, said it hoped the move can invigorate racing in southern California.

"The Stronach Group remains steadfastly committed to racing in California," said Belinda Stronach, chair, CEO and president of The Stronach Group. "We believe that the future success of racing depends on a business model that encourages investment in southern California, one of North America's premier racing circuits.

"Focusing on Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs as state-of-the-art racing and training facilities that offer enhanced programme quality, increased race days, expanded wagering opportunities, and premier hospitality and entertainment experiences is vital to ensuring that California racing can continue to compete and thrive on a national level."

With the announcement of the planned closing of Golden Gate Fields, the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) released a statement saying it is committed to working with all racing participants and the public to determine the best path forward for racing in the state.

"Golden Gate Fields has been racing nine months out of the year in northern California," CHRB executive director Scott Chaney said. "I think it is fair to say that race-date allocations will take on a new meaning when the board opens discussions in August for 2024 race dates.

Santa Anita: The Stronach Group will focus its attention on invigorating racing at the track Credit: Benoit Photo

"I am acutely aware of the human impact of the closure – be it the CHRB employees, CHRB contractors, licensees, and, of course, Golden Gate employees – and I will be working hard to ameliorate any negative consequences and to create job and role opportunities."

Racing Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, who dominated the trainer standings at the northern California tracks for many years, said his concern is with the affected horsemen and workers.

"For me it's a special place. It's where I won my first training title," Hollendorfer said. "It was a special thing for me to be at Golden Gate Fields. It's gone through a lot of changes in the past few years. It's sad and I know a lot of guys that have worked there for their whole lives, it's a tough thing for them."

Retired trainer Greg Gilchrist, who watched his eventual champion sprinter Lost In The Fog win his career debut by seven and a half lengths at Golden Gate, said: "When Santa Anita is down to running three days a week, that's pretty clear. The horse population has gotten smaller and smaller and politically it's tough for racing right now in California. There are a whole lot of minuses and not many plusses."

'It wouldn't be far-fetched for someone to put the sport's future on a ballot' - crisis time Stateside

