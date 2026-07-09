Godolphin set to participate in multi-million dollar horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise

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Godolphin could participate in a new team-based horseracing league being launched next year in the US by a figure behind the success of Formula 1, it was announced on Thursday.

The Horse Racing League (HRL) will consist of ten teams of eight horses, trainers and jockeys – each run by a team principal – with Sheikh Mohammed's global operation reportedly having agreed to be one of ten launch teams. According to the Financial Times, the cost for a team will be $6 million.

HRL fixtures will take place at three racecourses in the US – Santa Anita, Gulfstream Park and Keeneland – with a live draft taking place in November when each team will select eight horses to fill its roster, a press release from the organisation said.

Greg Maffei, who was instrumental in the huge rise in F1's profile in his former role as Liberty Media president, is seeking to raise $30m before the launch of HRL in February, and the Godolphin founder could also back the league’s fundraising.

Maffei, whose new firm BANN Ventures is supporting the competition, said: "Formula 1 demonstrated what can happen when you bring fans to a historic sport in a modern way through storytelling and social media.

Former Liberty Media chief Greg Maffei played a big role in Formula 1's rise in popularity Credit: Bryn Lennon/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Horseracing has all the thrilling elements: the heritage, the drama, the glamour and the star power."

Founding team owners are also said to include WinStar Farm – the Troutt family operation responsible for Triple Crown winner Justify – and a separate group consisting of the owner of NHL team Florida Panthers, Vinnie Viola, film producer Gary Barber and asset management executive Chris Pucillo.

Viola, who is joint-owner of this year's Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Golden Tempo under his St Elias Stable banner, said: “Horseracing already commands one of the largest single-day audiences in American sport. Investing in a team-based concept designed to carry that momentum across a full season is what makes the HRL so exciting for us.”

The competition is being targeted at younger sports fans and gamblers with points awarded for finishing positions. HRL said it was already in discussion with three further racecourses, which could join the competition by 2029.

The Horse Racing League is seeking to raise $30m before its launch in the US next year Credit: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

The first season will feature a prize pool of more than $10m. HRL will buy 80 horses and hold an NFL-style draft to divide them among the ten founding teams, which will be able to trade them during the season.

The league plans to generate revenues through sponsorships, betting, merchandise, hospitality and the sale of media rights.

Everett Dobson, US Jockey Club chair, said: “We’re excited to see a new concept come to life in our sport, and we know this is the right leadership group to make it a success. We have a common goal to attract new fans and give longtime enthusiasts more exciting experiences. It's a win for everyone in the industry, from the tracks to the horsemen who make raceday happen."

The popularity of F1 soared following the release of Liberty Media's pioneering behind-the-scenes docuseries Drive to Survive on Netflix and those behind HRL are targeting a similar growth in a sport which attracted a peak audience of 24 million during the Kentucky Derby.

British racing had its own team-based competition for five years before the Racing League lost the support of Arena Racing Company after last year's running.

Arc channelled its focus instead into the new Friday Night Live series, aimed at those aged 18 to 25. Without a backer, the Racing League has not been staged this year.

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