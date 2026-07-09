Godolphin reportedly investing $6 million in new US horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise

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Godolphin will participate in a new team-based horseracing league that is being launched in the US next year by a figure behind the success of Formula 1, according to a report in the Financial Times .

The Horse Racing League (HRL) will consist of ten teams of eight horses, trainers and jockeys – each run by a team principal – with Sheikh Mohammed's global operation agreeing to buy one of the teams for $6 million.

Greg Maffei, who was instrumental in the huge rise in F1's profile in his former role as Liberty Media president, is seeking to raise $30m before the launch of HRL in February, and the Godolphin founder could also back the league’s fundraising.

Maffei, whose new firm BANN Ventures is supporting the competition, said: "Formula 1 demonstrated what can happen when you bring fans to a historic sport in a modern way through storytelling and social media.

Former Liberty Media chief Greg Maffei played a big role in Formula 1's rise in popularity Credit: Bryn Lennon/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Horseracing has all the thrilling elements: the heritage, the drama, the glamour and the star power."

Founding team owners also include WinStar Farm – the Troutt family operation responsible for Triple Crown winner Justify – and a separate group consisting of the owner of NHL team Florida Panthers, Vinnie Viola, film producer Gary Barber and asset management executive Chris Pucillo.

The competition, which will initially hold its races in the US, is being targeted at younger sports fans and gamblers. It aims to sell teams to celebrities and major brands, according to an investor presentation seen by the FT.

The Horse Racing League is seeking to raise $30m before its launch in the US next year Credit: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

The first season will feature a prize pool of more than $10m. HRL will buy 80 horses and hold an NFL-style draft to divide them among the ten founding teams, which will be able to trade them during the season.

The league plans to generate revenues through sponsorships, betting, merchandise, hospitality and the sale of media rights.

The popularity of F1 soared following the release of Liberty Media's pioneering behind-the-scenes docuseries Drive to Survive on Netflix and those behind HRL are targeting a similar growth in a sport which attracted a peak audience of 24 million during the Kentucky Derby.

British racing had its own team-based competition for five years before the Racing League lost the support of Arena Racing Company after last year's running.

Arc channelled its focus instead into the new Friday Night Live series, aimed at those aged between 18 and 25, and without a backer, the Racing League has not been staged this year.



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