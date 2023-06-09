Fears lessen over Belmont Stakes cancellation as Friday card goes ahead and New York air 'significantly improves'

Racing at Belmont on Friday has been given the go-ahead following a significant improvement in air quality in New York, raising hopes Saturday's Belmont Stakes will be unaffected.

There had been fears the final leg of the Triple Crown in the US could be postponed with the New York area covered in a thick and hazardous smog caused by wildfires in Canada.

Although racing and morning work was cancelled at the track on Thursday, Belmont was open for business again on Friday morning before a meeting featuring five Graded races later in the day.

William Buick is due to ride the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany in the Belmont Gold Cup (10.47 ) before taking the ride on stablemate Ottoman Fleet in Saturday's Manhattan Stakes (10.54 ).

New York City had been engulfed in smoke following Canadian wildfires Credit: Getty Images

A statement issued by the New York Racing Association (NYRA) read: "Following significant improvement in air quality conditions throughout New York State, and in consultation with the New York State Gaming Commission, the NYRA announced that live racing will resume at Belmont Park today at 12.50pm [local time].

"Friday's 11-race card, which is highlighted by five graded stakes, raises the curtain on the 2023 Belmont Stakes racing festival after poor air quality forced the cancellation of Thursday’s twilight racing program and the closure of Belmont and Saratoga racecourse for training.

"In addition to the resumption of live racing, both Belmont and Saratoga re-opened for training earlier this morning. Moving forward, NYRA will continue to actively monitor air quality conditions and forecasts to ensure the environment remains safe for racing participants and fans this weekend."

The 155th running of the Belmont Stakes is set to feature Florida Derby winner Forte, who was ante-post favourite for the Kentucky Derby before being ruled out of the race on the day following a veterinary inspection.

