Cody Dorman, the inspirational number-one fan of dual Breeders' Cup winner Cody's Wish, dies after returning from Santa Anita

Cody Dorman, the young fan whose bond with dual Breeders' Cup winner Cody's Wish has proved to be one of the most inspirational racing stories of recent times, has died at the age of 17.

Dorman suffered from a rare genetic disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome and suffered a medical emergency on his way home to Kentucky after witnessing Cody's Wish win the Dirt Mile on his final start before retiring to stand as a stallion.

Staff at Gainsborough Stud in Kentucky named Cody's Wish for his young admirer after the two were introduced when the son of Curlin was still a foal.

A statement from the Dorman family issued by Godolphin said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our way home to Kentucky yesterday and he has passed away.

"Cody watched his best friend, Cody's Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness to win a second Breeders' Cup. Those are the same characteristics that Cody has shown time and again during the 18 years we were blessed to have him.

"We have been completely amazed to experience the impact that Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wonderous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move more than 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that."

Kelly and Leslie Dorman added: "With Cody's diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him. Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody's Wish, understands that in many ways, he taught us how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned by those around him than himself."

