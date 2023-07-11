Racing Post logo
'This was my one and only opportunity' - Zac Purton sets new record for most wins in a season in Hong Kong

Zac Purton: sets sights on Douglas Whyte’s leading all-time winners tally of 1,813 after surpassing the 170 mark this term
Zac Purton: set his sights on Douglas Whyte’s leading all-time winners tally of 1,813 in Hong KongCredit: Hugh Routledge

Zac Purton has spoken of his "euphoria" at breaking the record for the most winners by a jockey in a single season in Hong Kong after clinching his 171st success on Sunday.

A five-time champion jockey, Purton, 40, surpassed the benchmark set by Joao Moreira of 170 winners when steering Magic Supreme to victory in a 6f handicap at Sha Tin.

Purton’s pursuit of the record has been a source of fascination through this season in Hong Kong, with the Australian having declared his ambition to break through 170 after becoming the fastest jockey to reach 50 winners in a season when doing so on November 27.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 11 July 2023Last updated 17:34, 11 July 2023
