'This was my one and only opportunity' - Zac Purton sets new record for most wins in a season in Hong Kong

Zac Purton has spoken of his "euphoria" at breaking the record for the most winners by a jockey in a single season in Hong Kong after clinching his 171st success on Sunday.

A five-time champion jockey, Purton, 40, surpassed the benchmark set by Joao Moreira of 170 winners when steering Magic Supreme to victory in a 6f handicap at Sha Tin.

Purton’s pursuit of the record has been a source of fascination through this season in Hong Kong, with the Australian having declared his ambition to break through 170 after becoming the fastest jockey to reach 50 winners in a season when doing so on November 27.