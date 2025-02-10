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The Aga Khan IV 1936-2025

The late Aga Khan's relationship with Ireland was one of 65 years of mutual benefit

The late Aga Khan's relationship with Ireland was one of 65 years of mutual benefit

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Alan Sweetman
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'He has left an indelible mark on our sport' - Coolmore among those to pay tribute to the Aga Khan
'He has left an indelible mark on our sport' - Coolmore among those to pay tribute to the Aga Khan
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International
Racing unites to salute the Aga Khan following the death of one of the greatest owner-breeders at age of 88
Racing unites to salute the Aga Khan following the death of one of the greatest owner-breeders at age of 88
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International
Obituary: a spiritual leader to millions and one of horseracing's most distinguished figures
Obituary: a spiritual leader to millions and one of horseracing's most distinguished figures
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International
'I owe the Aga Khan a great debt of gratitude' - Luca Cumani remembers the prestigious owner-breeder
'I owe the Aga Khan a great debt of gratitude' - Luca Cumani remembers the prestigious owner-breeder
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International
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The Aga Khan: a purist whose meticulous methods were magnificently vindicated on the racecourse
The Aga Khan: a purist whose meticulous methods were magnificently vindicated on the racecourse
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International
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Goffs falls silent in honour of 'a truly remarkable man' as the Aga Khan is honoured at pre-sale
Goffs falls silent in honour of 'a truly remarkable man' as the Aga Khan is honoured at pre-sale
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Sales reports
From Shergar to Zarkava: six of the best horses owned by the Aga Khan
From Shergar to Zarkava: six of the best horses owned by the Aga Khan
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International
Tony Morris: why the Aga Khan was the pre-eminent owner-breeder over six decades
Tony Morris: why the Aga Khan was the pre-eminent owner-breeder over six decades
icon
International
The late Aga Khan's relationship with Ireland was one of 65 years of mutual benefit

The late Aga Khan's relationship with Ireland was one of 65 years of mutual benefit

icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
'He has left an indelible mark on our sport' - Coolmore among those to pay tribute to the Aga Khan
'He has left an indelible mark on our sport' - Coolmore among those to pay tribute to the Aga Khan
icon
International
Racing unites to salute the Aga Khan following the death of one of the greatest owner-breeders at age of 88
icon
International
Obituary: a spiritual leader to millions and one of horseracing's most distinguished figures
icon
International
Racing unites to salute the Aga Khan following the death of one of the greatest owner-breeders at age of 88
icon
International
Obituary: a spiritual leader to millions and one of horseracing's most distinguished figures
icon
International
'I owe the Aga Khan a great debt of gratitude' - Luca Cumani remembers the prestigious owner-breeder
'I owe the Aga Khan a great debt of gratitude' - Luca Cumani remembers the prestigious owner-breeder
icon
International
padlock
The Aga Khan: a purist whose meticulous methods were magnificently vindicated on the racecourse
The Aga Khan: a purist whose meticulous methods were magnificently vindicated on the racecourse
icon
International
padlock
Goffs falls silent in honour of 'a truly remarkable man' as the Aga Khan is honoured at pre-sale
Goffs falls silent in honour of 'a truly remarkable man' as the Aga Khan is honoured at pre-sale
icon
Sales reports
From Shergar to Zarkava: six of the best horses owned by the Aga Khan
From Shergar to Zarkava: six of the best horses owned by the Aga Khan
icon
International
Tony Morris: why the Aga Khan was the pre-eminent owner-breeder over six decades
Tony Morris: why the Aga Khan was the pre-eminent owner-breeder over six decades
icon
International