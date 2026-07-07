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South Africa
premium

'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain

Justin Snaith: champion trainer in South Africa
Justin Snaith: champion trainer in South Africa
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South Africa's champion trainer and Durban July winner Justin Snaith has warned British racing will be at risk of going bankrupt if it does not bring about structural change. 

Snaith won Africa's greatest race for the sixth time at Greyville on Saturday with Note To Self. The prize-money for the race doubled from the previous year to a record-breaking R10 million (£461,000/€539,000).

The race's facelift has been made possible by the backing of bookmaker Hollywoodbets, who have transformed the dismal prospects of South African racing with various acquisitions since 2019.

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