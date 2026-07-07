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'We were bankrupt and racing was absolutely done' - champion trainer says South African revival is a stark lesson for Britain
South Africa's champion trainer and Durban July winner Justin Snaith has warned British racing will be at risk of going bankrupt if it does not bring about structural change.
Snaith won Africa's greatest race for the sixth time at Greyville on Saturday with Note To Self. The prize-money for the race doubled from the previous year to a record-breaking R10 million (£461,000/€539,000).
The race's facelift has been made possible by the backing of bookmaker Hollywoodbets, who have transformed the dismal prospects of South African racing with various acquisitions since 2019.
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Published on inSouth Africa
Last updated
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- 'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
- British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays
- 'I blacked out in the home straight' - wall of noise greets winning team as trainer and jockey shine in loud and proud Durban July
- It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July
- 'To see a female jockey win it would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory
- 'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race
- British syndicate eyeing up lucrative South African prize on one of the country's biggest racedays