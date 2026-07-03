'To see a female jockey win the Durban July would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory

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Mickaelle Michel estimates she has raced in 14 different countries and won in nine of them, but in South Africa she may have found a home.

The rider, 30, was born in France but is a renowned globetrotter having won the 2021 Shergar Cup with the Ladies team and embarked on successful stints in Japan, the US and Australia.

For the last six months she has been plying her trade in South Africa, where on Saturday she will aim to become the first woman to ride the winner of the nation's greatest race, the Durban July .

Michel had been slated to ride the ante-post favourite Star Major, on whom she rode her first elite-level win in the Daily News 2,000 in May, but the horse was ruled out earlier this week due to an elevated temperature.

However, she received the chance call-up by Mike de Kock, who now trains alongside his son Mathew, to ride second reserve Curious Girl , one of two runners, along with Aladdin's Lamp , who will bid to give the stable a sixth win in the historic contest.

Mickaelle Michel in winning action at Funabashi racecourse in Japan Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

"Tuesday was hard when we heard the news," she said. "I was so happy with Star Major's gallop so it was a big shock, but the main thing is we hope he’ll recover soon and there are plenty of big races for him next season.

"I was crying all day and I woke up late on Wednesday because it was my day off. About ten to 15 minutes later I got a phone call from Mathew asking me if I wanted to ride in the July. I asked him what he was talking about and he explained how their horse had got into the race and they wanted to put me up.

"I've never sat on Curious Girl, but she comes from a big yard that has a lot of experience in these races, so it will be very exciting. It’s such a great experience. Some South African jockeys will wait their whole lives to ride in the race and I’ve been here six months and I can experience it, so I feel very lucky."

Michel will not be the only woman riding in the race as Rachel Venniker, who made her own mark at the Shergar Cup in 2024, will be aboard the other reserve in Choisaanada .

"I will be so proud if one of us could win the race," Michel said. "I think we have proved we’re good enough, but there are still some steps to make. To see a female jockey win the Durban July would be something else. If I can't win, I’ll push for her, but I’ll take care of my ride first."

Mike de Kock: multiple champion trainer in South Africa runs Curious Girl in Saturday's feature race Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It would be the perfect end to a turbulent week for Michel if Curious Girl were to win at Greyville, but she has already made a startling impact on racing in this particular corner of the world by racking up more than 40 winners.

The rider was full of praise for the country's turf tracks and is pleased she relocated there following glowing reports from France's multiple champion jockey Christophe Soumillon.

"I’ve always loved travelling and been motivated to travel," she said. "I didn’t mean to not stay in one country like I did, I’m just trying to find the best country for me to have the best support and show what I can do. You have to move where you feel comfortable for your personal life and work, and South Africa fits everything so far.

"The mentalities are different in every country. Some countries are good for female jockeys, whereas in others it can be harder to get support. I love the racing in America but I didn’t like the lifestyle, whereas I went to Australia at the wrong time as the season had already begun.

"I think I’ve ridden in 14 different countries and won in nine of them. It’s never easy to move because you have to start from the beginning, but I’ve been all around the world and seen things most people would never see."

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