It powered through two world wars and a pandemic and is Africa's greatest race - why you can't miss the Durban July

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The Durban July is Africa's greatest horserace. The Group 1 turf handicap is run over 1m3f at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday. While it has taken place in various guises, it has run uninterrupted since 1897, surviving two world wars and the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 40,000 people are expected to attend the 130th running of the Durban July this year, with the prize-money doubled to a record-breaking R10 million (£458,000) this year.

The race holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans and is one of just a few in the country which costs to attend, general admission being R280 (£12.92).

History could be made

While S'Manga Khumalo became the first black jockey to win the race aboard Heavy Metal in 2013 (he won it again on 2022 on Sparkling Water), Candice Bass-Robinson broke new ground as the first woman to train the winner with Marinaresco in 2017.

This year, French rider Mickaelle Michel and local jockey Rachel Venniker will bid to become the first female riders to win the race. Michel was initially slated to ride the ante-post favourite Star Major but, with that horse subsequently declared a non-runner, she has been granted a second chance aboard the second reserve Curious Girl .

She said: "I've never sat on Curious Girl, but she comes from a big yard that has a lot of experience in these races, so it will be very exciting. It’s such a great experience. Some South African jockeys will wait their whole lives to ride in the race and I’ve been here six months and I can experience it, so I feel very lucky."

Venniker did not have a ride in the race initially but has picked up the ride aboard the first reserve Choisaanada .

Venniker said: "I'm really looking forward to it. He's a lovely horse, I finished second on him in a Group 2 last time. He's got a nice draw and a nice weight, so hopefully we'll be involved."

Both women have taken part in the Shergar Cup at Ascot, with Michel part of the 2021 winning team and Venniker winning at the fixture in 2024 for the Rest of the World side.

Mickaelle Michel (centre): won the 2021 Shergar Cup with Nicola Currie (right) and Hayley Turner (left) Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The greatest fashion show on turf

When it comes to the Durban July, think Royal Ascot on steroids.

Fashion plays a major part in the event, so expect to see racegoers in quirky hats, bright colours and bold designs as they tackle this year's theme of 'Country Allure'.

It is serious business too, as fashion schools use the theme in their first semester syllabus, meaning officials in the know have to sign non-disclosure agreements so as not to give students a head start. There is a pre-race fashion show, a showcase for invited designers, awards for young designers and much more.

A big betting deal

The race attracts both professional and casual punters alike and over R200 million (£9,164,000) will be wagered on the race.

"The vibe is completely different," said Devin Heffer, brand and communications officer for sponsors Hollywoodbets. "I've been to America three times this year, to Keeneland, Gulfstream and Saratoga, and I've been to Epsom, and the energy that you get at the July is palpable.

"Everywhere is buzzing because you've got the people who are there for the party and also the people who are passionate about the racing."

International faces

Some of the best jockeys from around the world will be competing in the race, with Royal Ascot hero Zac Lloyd jetting in to partner the well-fancied Regulation after success aboard Moonfall in the Britannia Stakes.

Lloyd, who was born in South Africa, said: "It’s a beautiful country. I know the racing on Durban July day is unbelievable, the crowd is massive, so they enjoy their racing."

On Regulation, he added: "He’s a very good-looking horse. He’s had throat surgery and that seems to have gone well based on how he felt on Tuesday, when he was very clear winded. He’s extremely well weighted, and I’m sure if I get a smooth passage around it won’t be too tricky. I’m sure he’s going to run very well.

Zac Lloyd: Royal Ascot-winning jockey has a leading chance in the Durban July aboard Regulation Credit: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Chad Schofield is also jetting in from Australia to take the ride aboard King Pelles . He is one of several riders in this year's Durban July to have previously plied his trade on the challenging Hong Kong circuit.

Schofield said: "He's bright and well and I think he's been trained to the minute. We're going to need a bit of luck from a bad barrier, but I think if we get it he's got the ability to get the job done. This is my second time riding in the July and it's sentimental for me because I was born here."

As well as Mickaelle Michel, who won the 2021 Shergar Cup, British racing fans may remember top jockey Gavin Lerena, who rode a double at the same meeting in 2016. He will partner Minogue.

Trainers chasing greatness

Legendary trainer Mike de Kock is now operating alongside his son Mathew and the pair will field Aladdin's Lamp and Curious Girl in a bid to give the stable a sixth win in the Durban July. De Kock's 2011 winner Igugu went on to represent the yard in Dubai, Hong Kong and Britain.

Of Curious Girl, Mathew de Kock said: "She's only a three-year-old filly so it won't be easy for her against older horses in a handicap, but she's done nothing wrong. She won the Derby in Johannesburg, beating the colts, which hasn't been done for over 100 years, so that was quite an achievement."

WATCH: champion trainer Justin Snaith on the Durban July favourite

South Africa's current champion trainer Justin Snaith is tied with the De Kock yard on five winners and will run Regulation, Legal Counsel , Wish List , Native Ruler and Note To Self .

"Note To Self is the favourite and he ran second in the Derby," Snaith said. "He's an immature type; a big, beautiful horse. He'll get every bit of the distance and he's got possibly one of the best jockeys in South Africa on him in Richard Fourie, who has won the July a couple of times for me. He's the up-and-coming horse.

"Legal Counsel is in good form but carries top weight, Regulation is beautifully weighted and has a good draw, Native Ruler is in great form at the moment and he has Kegan De Melo on him, and the little filly Wish List is an absolute machine.

"If she wins this race I think she'll rewrite the record books in South Africa. She won the Derby and a Group 1 against older fillies – and that's just unheard of."

More from Maddy Playle in South Africa:

'Hopefully it grabbed a few people’s attention' - Royal Ascot winner Zac Lloyd aiming for the top as he eyes Africa's greatest race

'To see a female jockey win the Durban July would be something else' - the globetrotting woman on the precipice of a historic victory

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